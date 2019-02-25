Lady Gaga Oscars necklace: 'Shallow' singer's £22.9 million diamond necklace revealed

Lady Gaga's necklace was worth £23 million. Picture: Getty

The 'Shallow' singer turned stunned in a gigantic yellow diamond, which was once worn by Audrey Hepburn in the film Breakfast at Tiffany's in 1961.

Lady Gaga turned heads at the Oscars when she turned up on the red carpet wearing a stunning 128.54-carat Tiffany & Co diamond necklace.

The A Star is Born singer, who along with Bradley Cooper performed Shallow after it won Academy Award for Best Song, accessorised the blinging necklace with a black Alexander McQueen evening gown.

However, the gigantic yellow diamond has an incredible story too as it was once worn by Audrey Hepburn in the film Breakfast at Tiffany's in 1961.

Lady Gaga necklace. Picture: Getty

The necklace, which has an incredible value of £23 million, has been slightly altered of modern day audience with the iconic pearl choker having been replaced with a single string of diamonds.

Gaga's appearance in the show-stopping piece of jewellery marks the first time the diamond had been seen on a red carpet.

Reed Krakoff, Tiffany & Co. Chief Artistic Officer, said: “Lady Gaga is the ultimate creator, innovator and rule breaker, and I’m thrilled that she will be wearing the legendary Tiffany Diamond on the awards show red carpet for the first time since it was discovered 141 years ago."

Audrey Hepburn was seen wearing the yellow diamond in Breakfast at Tiffany's. Picture: Getty

Breakfast at Tiffany's is a romantic comedy starring Audrey Hepburn as a New York socialite looking for a rich man to marry.