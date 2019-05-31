There’s a Lady Gaga exhibition in Las Vegas showcasing the ‘Shallow’ singer’s most iconic costumes

31 May 2019, 17:08 | Updated: 31 May 2019, 17:09

Lady Gaga's most iconic outfits are being displayed in Vegas
Lady Gaga's most iconic outfits are being displayed in Vegas. Picture: Getty/PA

You can visit Gaga's most outrageous outfits in "Haus of Gaga" for six months only!

Lady Gaga’s most iconic outfits are now on display in an incredible exhibition - and it includes THAT meat dress.

In honour of the popstar’s residency in Las Vegas, the resort Park MGM have launched “Haus of Gaga” which includes pieces from her famously outrageous wardrobe.

Featuring everything from her A Star Is Born character's clothes, to her Super Bowl Versace bodysuit and her Telephone cigarette sunglasses, fans can take in all her major fashion moments over the years.

Lady Gaga's Versace bodysuit is on display
Lady Gaga's Versace bodysuit is on display. Picture: Getty Images

There are also some more low-key outfits including designer dresses from Alexander McQueen, as well as simple jeans and T-shirts worn by Gaga’s character Allie in A Star is Born.

Read More: Lady Gaga wore FOUR dazzling outfits to last night's Met Gala in New York

But of course, the dress made entirely out of meat - which she wore to the MTV Music Awards in 2010 - is taking centre stage at the exhibit.

According to creator Nicola Formichetti, the dress made of slabs of raw beef now looks more like “a piece of jerky.”

Read More: Global Awards 2019 highlights: From Little Mix's performance to Lady Gaga's emotional letter

He told Vogue: “It’s been dried and we’ve preserved it all this time, but it has another life now in this experience, all of these clothes do.”

Sharing photos from the amazing space, Nicola wrote on Instagram: “Speechless. We wanted to create a space to celebrate the art that @ladygaga and the Little Monsters have made together and look forward to what’s next.

"BIG thank you to everyone that helped bring this to life. Open for the public.”

The incredible exhibition is lit with a disco ball and neon lights, with the creator calling it a “dream come true” to see his vision come to life.

“We’ve always wanted to do something like this and create a space where all of the outfits and shoes and masks and wigs could all live together in a single place for fans to enjoy,” he told Vogue.

In a press release, Nicola added: “Lady Gaga and I wanted this experience to reflect the most iconic moments the Haus of Gaga has conceptualised during her career.

“Our vision for Haus of Gaga/Las Vegas is a space that will visually immerse fans into Lady Gaga’s most iconic moments that will leave them in awe.”

Select pieces from the show will also be put up for auction, with 100% of proceeds going to her charity the Born This Way Foundation while there will also be a line of Gaga products available for purchase in the coming weeks.

The display is open to the public for free from 30 May until 8 November.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Jo and Alison are BACK for their third season on TLC

Curvy Brides' Boutique stars Jo and Alison tell us what to expect from the new season of their TLC show

TV & Movies

Brighton Pride will be returning this summer

What date is Brighton Pride 2019, what events are happening and where to buy tickets?
Everything you need to know about laser hair removal

Does laser hair removal work, how much does the treatment cost and how many sessions do I need?

Beauty

Boots is reportedly set to close 200 stores

Boots 'planning to close more than 200 stores' - is your local affected?
Abaton Island Resort & Spa is the perfect long weekend getaway

Why you need to visit Abaton Island Resort & Spa - the Cretan paradise loved by Jake Quickenden and Lucy Mecklenburgh

Travel

Trending on Heart

Sherif is a 20-year-old chef and semi-professional rugby player from London.

What position does Love Island's Sherif Lanre play for Old Alleynian Rugby?

TV & Movies

Check out the new Love Island trailer

This new Love Island trailer has got us SO excited for Monday!

TV & Movies

ITV bosses have clamped down on drinking, smoking and nudity.

Are Love Island contestants allowed to smoke in the villa and what are the drinking rules?

TV & Movies

Love Island's Joe used to play rugby semi-professionally before setting up his catering business

What rugby team did Love Island’s Joe Garratt play for and what position did he play?

TV & Movies

Lee Ryan and Lauren Goodger have sparked romance rumours

Lauren Goodger and Lee Ryan spark romance rumours during Celebs Go Dating filming

TV & Movies

Anton Du Beke asset

Anton Du Beke suffers live This Morning blunder as he appears to confirm Harry Redknapp for Strictly Come Dancing

TV & Movies