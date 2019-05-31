There’s a Lady Gaga exhibition in Las Vegas showcasing the ‘Shallow’ singer’s most iconic costumes

Lady Gaga's most iconic outfits are being displayed in Vegas. Picture: Getty/PA

You can visit Gaga's most outrageous outfits in "Haus of Gaga" for six months only!

Lady Gaga’s most iconic outfits are now on display in an incredible exhibition - and it includes THAT meat dress.

In honour of the popstar’s residency in Las Vegas, the resort Park MGM have launched “Haus of Gaga” which includes pieces from her famously outrageous wardrobe.

Featuring everything from her A Star Is Born character's clothes, to her Super Bowl Versace bodysuit and her Telephone cigarette sunglasses, fans can take in all her major fashion moments over the years.

Lady Gaga's Versace bodysuit is on display. Picture: Getty Images

There are also some more low-key outfits including designer dresses from Alexander McQueen, as well as simple jeans and T-shirts worn by Gaga’s character Allie in A Star is Born.

But of course, the dress made entirely out of meat - which she wore to the MTV Music Awards in 2010 - is taking centre stage at the exhibit.

According to creator Nicola Formichetti, the dress made of slabs of raw beef now looks more like “a piece of jerky.”

He told Vogue: “It’s been dried and we’ve preserved it all this time, but it has another life now in this experience, all of these clothes do.”

Sharing photos from the amazing space, Nicola wrote on Instagram: “Speechless. We wanted to create a space to celebrate the art that @ladygaga and the Little Monsters have made together and look forward to what’s next.

"BIG thank you to everyone that helped bring this to life. Open for the public.”

The incredible exhibition is lit with a disco ball and neon lights, with the creator calling it a “dream come true” to see his vision come to life.

“We’ve always wanted to do something like this and create a space where all of the outfits and shoes and masks and wigs could all live together in a single place for fans to enjoy,” he told Vogue.

In a press release, Nicola added: “Lady Gaga and I wanted this experience to reflect the most iconic moments the Haus of Gaga has conceptualised during her career.

“Our vision for Haus of Gaga/Las Vegas is a space that will visually immerse fans into Lady Gaga’s most iconic moments that will leave them in awe.”

Select pieces from the show will also be put up for auction, with 100% of proceeds going to her charity the Born This Way Foundation while there will also be a line of Gaga products available for purchase in the coming weeks.

The display is open to the public for free from 30 May until 8 November.