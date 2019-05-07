Lady Gaga wore FOUR dazzling outfits to last night's Met Gala in New York

7 May 2019, 12:46 | Updated: 7 May 2019, 12:51

By Emma Clarke

Lady Gaga changed her outfit an impressive three times at this year's Met Gala.

The first Monday of May marks the annual Met Gala - a dazzling event at New York's Met Museum, hosted by Vogue's Anna Wintour.

As well as celebrating the arts, the exclusive invite-only event is known for its fabulous array of outfits, all focused on a specific theme that changes every year.

This year's theme was 'Camp' - and Lady Gaga absolutely rocked it, wearing not one, but FOUR outrageous outfits.

Look 1

Gaga made her Met Gala entrance in a hot pink gown, with puffy sleeves and lengthy train. She also had a matching hat to complete the first look.

Lady Gaga arrived to the 2019 Met Gala in a dramatic pink gown
Lady Gaga arrived to the 2019 Met Gala in a dramatic pink gown. Picture: Getty

Look 2

Then, Gaga changed into a dramatic black dress, with black umbrella in hand.

The second Gaga look was a strapless black dress
The second Gaga look was a strapless black dress. Picture: Getty

Look 3

Next the 'Shallow' singer donned another hot pink lewk, as she changed into a slimline dress.

The third Gaga Met Gala look was a hot pink gown
The third Gaga Met Gala look was a hot pink gown. Picture: Getty

Look 4

Finally, she stripped off, revealing a black bra, black hot pants and fishnet tights. Gaga pulled a little pink trolley behind her, naturally.

To complete Lady Gaga's Met Gala outfits, she wore a black bra, hot pants and fishnets
To complete Lady Gaga's Met Gala outfits, she wore a black bra, hot pants and fishnets. Picture: Getty

Makeup

Gaga wore a platinum blonde wig, very reminiscent of her 'Poker Face' days.

She then wore bright pink lipstick and dramatic lashes with gold details.

Lady Gaga wore golden eyelashes and bright pink lipstick
Lady Gaga wore golden eyelashes and bright pink lipstick. Picture: Getty

