Lady Gaga wore FOUR dazzling outfits to last night's Met Gala in New York
7 May 2019, 12:46 | Updated: 7 May 2019, 12:51
Lady Gaga changed her outfit an impressive three times at this year's Met Gala.
The first Monday of May marks the annual Met Gala - a dazzling event at New York's Met Museum, hosted by Vogue's Anna Wintour.
As well as celebrating the arts, the exclusive invite-only event is known for its fabulous array of outfits, all focused on a specific theme that changes every year.
This year's theme was 'Camp' - and Lady Gaga absolutely rocked it, wearing not one, but FOUR outrageous outfits.
Look 1
Gaga made her Met Gala entrance in a hot pink gown, with puffy sleeves and lengthy train. She also had a matching hat to complete the first look.
Look 2
Then, Gaga changed into a dramatic black dress, with black umbrella in hand.
Look 3
Next the 'Shallow' singer donned another hot pink lewk, as she changed into a slimline dress.
Look 4
Finally, she stripped off, revealing a black bra, black hot pants and fishnet tights. Gaga pulled a little pink trolley behind her, naturally.
Makeup
Gaga wore a platinum blonde wig, very reminiscent of her 'Poker Face' days.
She then wore bright pink lipstick and dramatic lashes with gold details.