What is the Met Gala 2019 theme and where is the event held?

The Met Gala 2019 is set to be a big event. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

The fashion event of the year is nearly here and we can't wait

The highly-anticipated Met Gala is right around the corner and if this year is anything like 2018, the celebrities will not disappoint with their red carpet outfits.

But when is the 2019 ball, what is the theme and is it always held in the same place? Here's everything you need to know.

Kate Bosworth attended last year and looked stunning. Picture: Getty

When is this year's Met Gala?

The Met Gala is on May 6, 2019 and things kick off at 7pm local time.

The red carpet walks begin at local time for New York, which is 12am here in the UK.

The gala is the biggest event in the fashion fundraising calendar, with donations and proceeds going towards the Met's Costume Institute.

What is the theme?

Every year, the Met Gala runs with a specific theme to encourage creativity.

The Met Gala 2019 theme is "Camp: Notes on Fashion" and will undoubtedly attract a wild collection of outfits and incredible runways from the star-studded guest list.

The theme for the 2018 red carpet was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination and it was selected to pay tribute to the masterworks of religious art in the museum through the medium of fashion.

Ariana Grande's 2018 outfit was iconic. Picture: Getty

Where is the event held?

The annual event is a celebration of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which is in New York.

It is one of the world’s largest art galleries and is located right by Central Park.