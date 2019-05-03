What is the Met Gala 2019 theme and where is the event held?

3 May 2019, 17:27

The Met Gala 2019 is set to be a big event
The Met Gala 2019 is set to be a big event. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The fashion event of the year is nearly here and we can't wait

The highly-anticipated Met Gala is right around the corner and if this year is anything like 2018, the celebrities will not disappoint with their red carpet outfits.

But when is the 2019 ball, what is the theme and is it always held in the same place? Here's everything you need to know.

Kate Bosworth attended last year and looked stunning
Kate Bosworth attended last year and looked stunning. Picture: Getty

When is this year's Met Gala?

The Met Gala is on May 6, 2019 and things kick off at 7pm local time.

The red carpet walks begin at local time for New York, which is 12am here in the UK.

The gala is the biggest event in the fashion fundraising calendar, with donations and proceeds going towards the Met's Costume Institute.

What is the theme?

Every year, the Met Gala runs with a specific theme to encourage creativity.

The Met Gala 2019 theme is "Camp: Notes on Fashion" and will undoubtedly attract a wild collection of outfits and incredible runways from the star-studded guest list.

The theme for the 2018 red carpet was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination and it was selected to pay tribute to the masterworks of religious art in the museum through the medium of fashion.

Ariana Grande's 2018 outfit was iconic
Ariana Grande's 2018 outfit was iconic. Picture: Getty

Where is the event held?

The annual event is a celebration of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which is in New York.

It is one of the world’s largest art galleries and is located right by Central Park.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Kerry has been dubbed the new Mrs Hinch

Kerry Katona gives Mrs Hinch a run for her money with Instagram cleaning videos
Floral and pastels are classic styles for Spring

Nail trends for SS19: pastels, minimalist designs and florals
Baby pre-nups are a thing of the future as research shows they're becoming more popular

Parents are signing "baby-nup" contracts to divide chores

News

The ASOS shopper was shocked to find the package on a roof

ASOS customer left baffled as package is left on her roof by delivery driver
The mum-to-be argued that the dad's also need to bond with the baby

Mum divides internet by questioning if dads should be allowed to sleep over in maternity wards

News

Trending on Heart

Katie Price was forced to contact emergency medical services after her surgery "oozed pus"

Katie Price 'worried her ears will fall off' after facelift wounds become infected

Celebrities

Met Gala

Met Gala: The most iconic outfits and dresses of all time ranked

Celebrities

Lucy Fallon announced her departure from the show on Twitter

Who has left Coronation Street in 2019 and why did they quit?

TV & Movies

The neon green bikini has raised some eyebrows

Shoppers slam online retailer Fashion Nova for selling a bikini containing ingredients that could cause CANCER
Lotan Carter is reportedly set to enter the villa

Love Island 2019: rumoured contestants, start date and gossip

TV & Movies