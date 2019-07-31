Who is Lady Gaga's rumoured new boyfriend Dan Horton?

Meet Lady Gaga's 'new boyfriend' Dan Horton. Picture: Getty

The 'A Star Is Born' actress is rumoured to be dating again, after splitting with her ex-fiancé, Christian Carino, earlier this year.

Lady Gaga is reportedly seeing someone new, after she broke things off with ex-fiancé Christian Carino five months ago, and was rumoured to be dating co-star Bradley Cooper.

The 'Bad Romance' singer was spotted having a brunch date and kissing the mysterious figure at LA's Granville restaurant on Sunday.

A source told People that the pair were seen smooching multiple times, before adding: “She [Gaga] seemed confident and in a good place.”

Since, the identity of the mystery chap has been revealed as Dan Horton.

So who is Gaga's new boyfriend and what do we know about their relationship? Here's the lowdown...

Who is Lady Gaga's new boyfriend Dan Horton?

According to his LinkedIn page, Dan Horton, 37, has worked as a monitor engineer for Gaga since November 2018.

He also owns Audio Engineering Consulting Group.

When did they start dating?

While it is not known how long the pair have been official, they piled on the PDA during a brunch date in LA on Sunday, 28 July, 2019.

Another diner at the restaurant commented: “They were kissing as they spoke really close up.

“Ironically, she had a table in the front near the sidewalk, so she was clearly okay with being seen.

“She seemed very happy when interacting with the guy she was with.”

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino were engaged, until their split earlier this year. Picture: Getty

When did Lady Gaga split from her fiancé Christian Carino?

After almost two years together, Gaga and fiancé Christian decided to split. Rumours first circulated after Gaga was seen without her engagement ring on the red carpet of this year's Grammys.

Lady Gaga's rep then confirmed the reports in

Christian was Lady Gaga's talent agent, and had previously dated Walking Dead's Lauren Cohan.