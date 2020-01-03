Ellie Goulding’s mum apologises to Myles Stephenson after he accuses her of posting 'racist tweet'

Myles has hit out at Tracey Goulding on Twitter. Picture: ITV/Twitter

The I'm A Celeb star has slammed Tracey Goulding for her tweet about his appearance on GMB today.

Ellie Goulding's mum Tracey has apologised to I'm A Celeb star Myles Stephenson after he accused her of racism.

The Rak-Su singer was a guest showbiz reporter on Good Morning Britain earlier today, and Tracey Goulding is said to have tweeted of his appearance: "Didn't notice it so much on jungle but what's with #myles #gmb trying to sound like a black dude??"

Myles Stephenson was a contestant on the last series of I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Myles then hit back with: "Please tell me what a 'black dude' sounds like Trace?

Read more: Myles Stephenson shows off weight loss in the I'm A Celeb camp

"I'll be sure to tell my 'black' side of my family that I sound like them! They'll be happy! 2020 and racism already starting 😤."

Say anything you want about my presenting ability but I will not tolerate racism one bit! Especially when Im just trying to brighten peoples day & ESPECIALLY when your saying that me & my ethnic background sound a certain way! @Traceygoulding you should be ashamed! #FRacistPeople pic.twitter.com/Q0A3aN0oXp — Myles Stephenson (@MylesRakSu) January 3, 2020

He then added a screengrab of the tweet in question, adding: "Say anything you want about my presenting ability but I will not tolerate racism one bit!

Myles is a guest presenter on GMB. Picture: ITV

"Especially when Im just trying to brighten peoples day & ESPECIALLY when your saying that me & my ethnic background sound a certain way!"

Read more: I'm A Celeb's Myles Stephenson blasts 'bitter and stupid' Dan Osborne after Gabby Allen comments

Tracey has now apologised for her words, saying: "I'd like to apologise so much to you Myles and any upset it may have caused, I wrote something very childish I'm SO not racist, it was a flippant remark.

"I feel so totally ashamed about doing, it was taken out of context please forgive x."

She later added, according to The Sun: "I have sent you a genuine apology, I have not deleted my account. I am not racist at all, it was taken out of context.

"If you want to use it and folk want to use it, by all means carry on. I have not racially abused anyone it's a shame you think so."

Please tell me what a ‘black dude’ sounds like trace? I’ll be sure to tell my ‘black’ side of my family that I sound like them! They’ll be happy! 2020 and racism already starting 😤 #Doughnut #FRacistPeople — Myles Stephenson (@MylesRakSu) January 3, 2020

Myles has since hit back at her apology, writing: "#RacistTracey has deleted her profile by the looks of it! Maybe she’ll think about changing her ways!

"Maybe one day me and the rest of the people she has racially abused will get a genuine apology 👀 hope my voice was clear enough for yah now Trace 🖕🏽."

Tracey's account appears to have been deleted.

Heart.co.uk has contacted a representative for Ellie Goulding for comment.