Ellie Goulding’s mum apologises to Myles Stephenson after he accuses her of posting 'racist tweet'

3 January 2020, 14:45 | Updated: 3 January 2020, 14:49

Myles has hit out at Tracey Goulding on Twitter
Myles has hit out at Tracey Goulding on Twitter. Picture: ITV/Twitter

The I'm A Celeb star has slammed Tracey Goulding for her tweet about his appearance on GMB today.

Ellie Goulding's mum Tracey has apologised to I'm A Celeb star Myles Stephenson after he accused her of racism.

The Rak-Su singer was a guest showbiz reporter on Good Morning Britain earlier today, and Tracey Goulding is said to have tweeted of his appearance: "Didn't notice it so much on jungle but what's with #myles #gmb trying to sound like a black dude??"

Myles Stephenson was a contestant on the last series of I'm A Celeb
Myles Stephenson was a contestant on the last series of I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Myles then hit back with: "Please tell me what a 'black dude' sounds like Trace?

Read more: Myles Stephenson shows off weight loss in the I'm A Celeb camp

"I'll be sure to tell my 'black' side of my family that I sound like them! They'll be happy! 2020 and racism already starting 😤."

He then added a screengrab of the tweet in question, adding: "Say anything you want about my presenting ability but I will not tolerate racism one bit!

Myles is a guest presenter on GMB
Myles is a guest presenter on GMB. Picture: ITV

"Especially when Im just trying to brighten peoples day & ESPECIALLY when your saying that me & my ethnic background sound a certain way!"

Read more: I'm A Celeb's Myles Stephenson blasts 'bitter and stupid' Dan Osborne after Gabby Allen comments

Tracey has now apologised for her words, saying: "I'd like to apologise so much to you Myles and any upset it may have caused, I wrote something very childish I'm SO not racist, it was a flippant remark.

"I feel so totally ashamed about doing, it was taken out of context please forgive x."

She later added, according to The Sun: "I have sent you a genuine apology, I have not deleted my account. I am not racist at all, it was taken out of context.

"If you want to use it and folk want to use it, by all means carry on. I have not racially abused anyone it's a shame you think so."

Myles has since hit back at her apology, writing: "#RacistTracey has deleted her profile by the looks of it! Maybe she’ll think about changing her ways!

"Maybe one day me and the rest of the people she has racially abused will get a genuine apology 👀 hope my voice was clear enough for yah now Trace 🖕🏽."

Tracey's account appears to have been deleted.

Heart.co.uk has contacted a representative for Ellie Goulding for comment.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash relationship: Pregnancy, meeting, getting engaged, children revealed
Kerry Katona's daughter has been promoting diet drinks on Instagram

Kerry Katona's daughter Lilly, 16, follows in her footsteps as she promotes controversial weight loss drinks
Katie McGlynn revealed she has had to quit panto

Coronation Street's Katie McGlynn forced to pull out of first role since soap after mystery illness

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has shared a positive image on Instagram

Stacey Solomon praised for sharing candid bikini photo of post-baby body with son Rex
Junior Andre reflected on the decade in a New Year Instagram post

Katie Price's son Junior Andre shares candid Instagram New Year's post about 'many lows'

Trending on Heart

Most packaged pasta—including spaghetti, linguine and ravioli—is plant-free.

Is pasta vegan? Everything you need to know for Veganuary

Food & Health

Maura Higgins is stirring up controversy in the Love island villa

Where is Love Island's Maura Higgins from in Ireland?

TV & Movies

Jason Gardiner revealed on Instagram why he quit Dancing On Ice

Why did Jason Gardiner leave Dancing On Ice? The real reason the judge quit the ITV show

Dancing On Ice 2020

The under desk hammock will transform they way you nap

You can now buy an under-desk hammock that lets you fall asleep at work

Lifestyle

You can now buy heated blankets that plug into your car for cosy journeys.

You can now get an electric blanket for your car – and it costs less than £10

Lifestyle

The Masked Singer is the wackiest talent show on TV.

What is The Masked Singer UK and how does it work?

TV & Movies