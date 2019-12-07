I'm A Celeb's Myles Stephenson blasts 'bitter and stupid' Dan Osborne after Gabby Allen comments

Myles says Dan is acting 'stupid' wanting to knock his head off. Picture: ITV/PA/Instagram

With Jacqueline Jossa's husband ready to confront Myles the singer warns any confrontation won't end well.

The Rak-Su singer, 28, told the Jacqueline, the 27-year-old EastEnders star, that her husband Dan Osborne did in fact cheat on her with Gabby Allen, 27, last year - and she's been filmed without her wedding ring on the show.

Myles dated Gabby after the alleged hook up with Dan who has flown to Australia, wants to confront the singer. He told mates he wants to clobber Myles and "knock his had off," according to The Sun.

Myles has responded, “if you want to try to knock my head off it won’t end well.”

He explains further: “If you know you’ve done no wrong, why would you want to knock someone’s head off? It’s an immature response.

“He shouldn’t get his back up. It makes him look bitter and stupid.

“If he wants to come and try and knock my head off it won’t end well. One of us is going to end up in the nick and nobody needs that.

Myles Stephenson and Gabby Allen earlier this year. Picture: Getty

Jacqueline and Dan have been married for two years and share two children - Ella, four, and Mia, 15 months, together.

“He’s got two kids here. He should be looking after them,” Myles added. While he was eliminated from I'm A Celeb on Thursday, he is currently staying at the same hotel as Dan.

He told The Sun: “He’s here. He knew I was coming out of the jungle and he could’ve knocked on my door.



"I’d have let him in. I’ve grown up with much scarier people than Dan. I’m not scared of a thing.”

“You can make threats, it means nothing. This isn’t a game. I’m sitting here with my family now.

“If you’re walking around all heated, in the foyer, we’re going to cross paths.”



Should the two cross paths he said, "I’ll pull him up on it. I’d say to him, ‘Sit down, let’s talk, like men’."

Myles told The Sun he didn't want to have to tell Jacqueline about her husband's affair. “There was a moment in camp when Jac asked about the situation.

"I said to her, ‘Look, we’re not going to talk about it now. We’re in front of about 150 cameras right now’.”



He explained Jacqueline brought it up again when they were off camera.



