I’m A Celebrity fans shocked as Myles Stephenson accidentally flashes ‘huge bulge’ to campmates

Myles Stephenson shocked ITV viewers by flashing the camp his ‘snake’.

Ian Wright became the latest I’m A Celebrity victim after he was voted out by the public last night.

But fans of the show were left gobsmacked by another Jungle moment, as Myles Stephenson accidentally gave the rest of the stars an eyeful.

As the campmates awoke from their karaoke night, the Rak-Su singer could be seen jumping out of bed to inject some much-needed energy into camp.

However, as he rearranged his pants, his co-stars were given a glimpse of his manhood.

I'm A Celebrity viewers caught a glimpse of Myles' 'bulge'. Picture: ITV

And it certainly didn’t go unnoticed by fans, as one wrote on Twitter: "Myles... #imaceleb" along with an aubergine emoji.

Another stunned viewer joked: "Wow Myles!! There's a snake in your boot #bulgealert #imaceleb."

“I canny be the only one who noticed myles’ bulge in those boxers?!,” said a third, while a fourth added: “Myles has smuggled a cucumber in his pants?”

Myles tried to bring some energy to camp. Picture: ITV

This comes after the 28-year-old made a very candid confession about his hygiene earlier this week.

Sniffing his armpits, he asked: "How long ago did we do the fish guys thing? I haven't showered since then."

After footballer Ian exclaimed: "Don't lie! Your bottom must smell like an atom bomb.”

Myles later added: "We all smell, why do I need to shower?

"I am not here to impress, I am here to get stars, I am the star Lord!"

Meanwhile, despite becoming the fifth celeb to be booted out of the Jungle, 56-year-old Ian admitted he was glad to be out.

He told hosts Ant and Dec: "I feel it is time and I got to the time, it is becoming more and more difficult to be positive and there are people around you that need to be positive.

“Towards the end, especially young people, I wasn’t positive enough. My time has come and it has been unbelievable.”

He added: “I needed a new challenge for myself and the challenge I got I wasn’t expecting. It was more a mental thing, I found the mental side of me, I have a lot to work on, I learned a lot about myself.”