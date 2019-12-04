Disgusted I'm A Celeb viewers claim show has 'gone too far' as they slam 'worst trial ever'

The latest Bushtucker Trial has proved controversial with I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! viewers.

I'm A Celeb viewers were disgusted by tonight's Bushtucker trial, which saw the unfortunate campmates strapped to a giant turntable and pelted with disgusting items while Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly DJ'd.

Read more: Myles Stephenson shows off dramatic weight loss on I'm A Celebrity

Caitlyn Jenner and Roman Kemp, a presenter on Heart's sister station Capital FM, were the unlucky two taking on ‘Slop of the Pops’, and throughout the task they were pelted with things like raw liver, offal, and grubs.

Viewers were disgusted by the trial. Picture: ITV

At one point, Ant and Dec played Rod Stewart’s ‘First cut is the deepest’ - which they called ‘First gut is the deepest’ - and fish guts dropped on Roman and Caitlyn.

The two managed to get eight stars, and after the trial had finished Caitlyn refused to speak to Ant and Dec.

Read more: James Haskell defends himself after being branded a ‘bully’ during I’m A Celebrity stint

When Dec asked how she'd found it, Caitlyn just stared at him, and Ant said: “She’s not talking to you, she doesn’t find it funny."

The pair arrived back in the camp and told the campmates about their success, and Andy Whyment said: “I don’t mean to sound rude but they stank when they came back and I mean stank.”

The celebs were pelted with liver during the task. Picture: ITV

Viewers were shocked by the revolting task, with one writing: "Focusing on ant and dec dancing cause this trial is genuinely making me feel sick".

Another said: "They've literally gone too far this year on #ImACeleb Who's imagination was in these trials? The dude from Saw?"

A third wrote: "OMG this trial is too much can’t imagine what it all smells like."

Focusing on ant and dec dancing cause this trial is genuinely making me feel sick #ImACeleb — esme (@esmesmvngcastle) December 4, 2019

They've literally gone too far this year on #ImACeleb Who's imagination was in these trials? The dude from Saw? Jesus Christ — Mī (@mikesmuse) December 4, 2019

OMG this trial is too much can’t imagine what it all smells like. 😬 #ImACeleb #imacelebrity pic.twitter.com/4tmXZ7dRPu — Josh (@Joshlovesit19) December 4, 2019

this might be my favouritr challenge ever #imaceleb — frankie ▯ (@YAGAMEMES) December 4, 2019

However, some viewers defended the trial, with one writing: "this might be my favouritr challenge ever"[sic]

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tomorrow at 9PM on ITV.