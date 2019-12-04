James Haskell defends himself after being branded a ‘bully’ during I’m A Celebrity stint

4 December 2019, 12:43

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Former rugby player James Haskell spoke to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield following his exit from the jungle.

James Haskell defended himself over the I'm A Celebrity backlash
James Haskell defended himself over the I'm A Celebrity backlash. Picture: ITV

James Haskell divided I’m A Celebrity viewers this year during his time in the jungle alongside the likes of Kate Garraway and Ian Wright.

While some ITV viewers loved Chloe Madeley’s husband’s wit and determination, others more harshly branded the star “bossy” and even “a bully”.

READ MORE: I’m A Celebrity loses five million viewers as fans complain show is ‘dull’ and ‘boring’

However, the star has now defended his time in the jungle, telling Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning that “it’s a shame how it came across”.

James Haskell was branded a "bully&squot; by some viewers
James Haskell was branded a "bully' by some viewers. Picture: ITV

Speaking from Australia with wife Chloe, he explained: “When you’re in the jungle you’ve got to appreciate you’ve got 12 people from different walks of life, 12 people who have different standards, and how they want to operate.

“Obviously, I went into that jungle with one idea and one idea only, and that was to have fun and challenge myself. I wasn’t aware before I went in there was a King or Queen of the jungle, I didn’t know about that competitive element.

“I’m a big guy, I’m six foot three and around 19 stone, I didn’t want to ever take a leader roll on, I wanted everyone to have an equal say and opportunity, but I’ve been around team sport my entire life.”

James Haskell told This Morning he "unintentionally" stepped into a leader roll
James Haskell told This Morning he "unintentionally" stepped into a leader roll. Picture: ITV

He went on to reference one of the more tense scene’s during the series, when he discovered they had been under-using their food rations.

“I was hungry, I found 21 bags of beans that we hadn’t eaten, the entire camp were starving”, he said: “And when you have that you have what in the normal world would be difference of opinions, I believe X, you believe Y.

“But in the jungle environment, when you say things, it’s put out in a certain way, it can seem like more than it is.”

Former rugby player James Haskell spoke to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield following his exit from the jungle
Former rugby player James Haskell spoke to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield following his exit from the jungle. Picture: ITV

James admitted that he did end up taking on the leader roll, although it was “not intentional”.

He explained: “Sometimes you’ve got to make tough decisions and in the jungle that might come across as frustrated but we have a difference of opinions every single day.

READ MORE: Caitlyn Jenner slammed for her bad manners by I'm A Celebrity co-stars

“It was absolutely nothing, I just think it’s a shame it came across as anything else.”

Some viewers, however, are having none of it, with one taking to Twitter, writing: “#ThisMorning James trying to say it came across like that... but he said those things you can't edit that.”

Another added: “James trying to justify his controlling behaviour and bullying.. there’s no excuse #ThisMorning.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Louise Mitchell will be leaving Albert Square

EastEnders spoilers: Louise Mitchell set for dramatic exit as actress Tilly Keeper quits soap
Downton Abbey could be returning

Downton Abbey producer confirms sequel ‘is in the works’ after movie success
Holly Willoughby's dress is from Reiss

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £185 black dress from Reiss

Celebrities

he ITV reality show has lost a massive five million viewers since the first episode last month

I’m A Celebrity loses five million viewers as fans complain show is ‘dull’ and ‘boring’
Coronation Street producer Ian Macleod has teased a huge shootout

Coronation Street spoilers: Shock Christmas Day shootout will leave at least one resident dead

Trending on Heart

Josh shared a post about the dangers of this trend

Avengers Thanos star Josh Brolin burns bum after trying out bizarre naked wellness trend

Celebrities

The popular food chain's advert was taken off screens

Deliveroo's latest advert banned by regulator after food delivery service misleads its customers

Food & Health

A woman has slammed her smart speaker for 'ruining Christmas'

Furious mum says Amazon Alexa ‘ruined Christmas’ after it blurted out daughter's surprise

Lifestyle

Singing too loudly in the car can land you a fine

You can get fined £5,000 for singing too loudly in your car, experts warn

Lifestyle

The pantomime went down a huge treat with the fans

I'm A Celebrity pantomime hailed 'best episode ever' as fans beg they do it every year