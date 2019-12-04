I’m A Celebrity loses five million viewers as fans complain show is ‘dull’ and ‘boring’

4 December 2019, 08:56

he ITV reality show has lost a massive five million viewers since the first episode last month. Picture: ITV
By Alice Dear

I’m A Celebrity has been dealt a blow as their viewings drop from the first episode.

This year’s I’m A Celebrity, starring the likes of Ian Wright, Nadine Coyle and Caitlyn Jenner, has been branded “dull” by some viewers.

The ITV reality show has lost a massive five million viewers since the first episode last month.

When the launch show aired back in November, the show, hosted by Ant and Dec, brought in 10.63 million viewers, while last Saturday’s show only had 5.46 million viewers.

Some viewers have complained the series is "dull". Picture: ITV

The Sun also reported the show was averaging 1.23 million fewers every episode compared to last year.

A source told the publication: “Seemingly, some viewers haven’t stuck about after seeing who was taking part.

“There are some great names in Caitlyn Jenner and Ian Wright, but with every big star there must be lesser-known people — and some viewers think there are just too many unknowns.

“There hasn’t been heaps of drama and viewers look to be turning off in quite large numbers at the moment."

People in camp have generally got on well this year in the camp. Picture: I'm A Celebrity/Instagram

While there hasn’t been the drama that we’ve previously seen on the show, there have been some tiffs in camp, mainly between comedian Andrew, rugby player James Haskell and football legend Ian Wright.

However, now Andrew and James have been voted off the show, the camp looks to continue being happy families.

Some people have taken to Twitter to complain about the series, with one commenting: “This season has been incredibly dull #imaceleb”, while another added: “This is the worst line up of celebrities ever boring boring boring #ImACeleb.”

The show has included the usual stomach-turning tasks. Picture: Instagram/I'm A Celebrity

However, some people are still invested in the show, and are loving this year’s antics in camp.

One person defended the show, writing: “I love this year everyone is so lovely #imaceleb.”

Another commented: “There’s such a lovely support network in the jungle this year and I love it #ImACeleb.”

