James Haskell is the latest star to leave the I'm A Celebrity jungle after public boot him out

The campmates waved goodbye to the star. Picture: ITV

The whole camp were gutted to see James go with only a few days until the final.

Tonight's episode saw the fourths star be booted off I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

James Haskell, 34, has left the jungle after 18 days down under and all of his campmates were visibly upset, with Caitlyn and Jacqueline tearing up.

James was voted off the show tonight. Picture: ITV

The rugby star, who has done well in his challenges on the show attracted a lot of female fans, said of his reason to go on the show:"A few friends had been on the show and they said it would be a life-changing experience.

"I never thought I'd do reality TV, but for once I had a break and wanted to re-set my life".

"I've learned a lot about myself, to do with challenges and hardship but I found I enjoyed helping other people.

"In my job, you have to go through a lot of suffering through playing sports but I feel like that made me well equipped to look after other people."

After going down from 4,000 calories to around 400, James spoke about the impact it had on his diet.

"My body started to shut down, it was the fact there was all the walking around and all the adrenaline, I didn't wanna overly complain."

He was pulled up by Ant and Dec for his - at times - cranky behaviour, with them calling him "ratty".

James said: "I would've been the same then even if I wasn't hungry. The challenge took so long and I just wanted to cut through the nonsense".

The star said he wants Jacqueline to win, saying she's had a bit of a hard time and he wants her to prove herself wrong.