Caitlyn Jenner slammed for her bad manners by I'm A Celebrity co-stars

3 December 2019, 21:56

Caitlyn apparently has rather bad manners
The American reality TV star was slated for not saying 'please and thank you'.

I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is nearing the end of its three weeks now, and the stars of the show have gotten to know each other well.

However, there's one thing about the ITV hit show's star, Caitlyn Jenner, 70, that's been peeving her fellow campers.

Caitlyn hasn't been saying please and thank you
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has apparently been neglecting her manners, according to Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle and Heart's sister station Capital's Roman Kemp, 26.

The pair discussed Caitlyn while they were washing up, with Roman saying: “It does do my head in when she doesn’t say please or thank you.”

The rather brash statement caused Nadine to defend Caitlyn at first, saying: “Yeah but she’s 70 years old, I always think when you are a certain age you have paid your dues.”

Heart's sister station Capital's Roman Kemp was not happy with Caitlyn's lack of manners
However, Roman wasn't having any of it, replied: “She’s only just 70 and that’s only 10 years older than my mum and dad.”

The stars only have a few days left in the Australian jungle, with the final airing on Sunday evening.

Here are the odds on who is most likely to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

