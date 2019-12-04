Myles Stephenson shows off dramatic weight loss on I'm A Celebrity

4 December 2019, 21:40

The Rak-Su is the latest I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! contestant to show off his weight loss.

Myles Stephenson showed off a dramatic transformation on today's episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

At the start of the episode, he was seen walking around the campsite chatting to James Haskell, who told him: "Looking leaner again today."

Read more: James Haskell defends himself after being branded a ‘bully’ during I’m A Celebrity stint

Myles then replied: "Am I?", to which James replied: "Yep. So lean brother."

Many campmates noted that Myles had lost weight since entering the jungle
Many campmates noted that Myles had lost weight since entering the jungle. Picture: ITV

The Rak-Su star then said: "Thanks brother."

Myles was at the centre of some controversy earlier this week after his ex Gabby Allen released 'sexts' she claimed that he sent to other women while they were together.

She told her followers on Sunday: 'I just want to reiterate/ set the record straight. I have tried to bite my tongue and keep my dignity.

Myles was seen changing at the start of the episode
Myles was seen changing at the start of the episode. Picture: ITV

"But after discovering the new endless determined pursuit of women and a long term affair that Myles undertook.

"I wanted to deal with this break up privately but I have been left with no choice after deflective behaviour and my name being questioned.

Read more: I'm A Celebrity pantomime hailed 'best episode ever' as fans beg they do it every year

Myles' ex Gabby shared screengrabs of his intimate texts earlier this week
Myles' ex Gabby shared screengrabs of his intimate texts earlier this week. Picture: ITV

"So, will stand up for myself but I'm not going to talk about this again after today. Thanks to all the girls who came forward and sent me details of Myles' cheating. 

"You will see how hard it has been to digest all of this. Have a little look yourself."

Responding to the controversy, a spokesperson for Myles said: "Gabby hasn’t stopped talking to the press about Myles since he went into the jungle. 

Read more: I'm A Celeb viewers distracted by Declan Donnelly's 'huge bulge'

"We expected this to happen when he did the show, and it has. The public can make their own minds up about what her motivation is."

