Jacqueline Jossa takes off wedding ring on I'm A Celebrity amid Dan Osborne cheating rumours

26 November 2019, 15:46

The star has taken off her wedding ring
The star has taken off her wedding ring. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The star has only been in the jungle for a week and things have already taken a turn for her.

Jacqueline Jossa has had a bit of a rough time in the I'm A Celeb camp, having been voted to compete in endless tasks and breaking down because of it.

But things have recently escalated for the former soap star, 27, after fellow campmate, Rak-Su singer Myles Stevenson told her that her husband, Dan Osborne did in fact cheat on her with Gabby Allen last year - and she's been filmed without her wedding ring on the show.

READ MORE: Jacqueline Jossa threatens to quit I'm A Celeb following Dan Osborne cheating claims

Jaqueline's husband and Myles' ex were previously caught in a scandal
Jaqueline's husband and Myles' ex were previously caught in a scandal. Picture: ITV

In the unaired scenes, Myles, 28, told EastEnders star Jacqueline that he believed his ex-girlfriend Gabby Allen, 25, had slept with Dan, 28, back in April 2018.

At the time, Gabby was single but Dan was already married and had two daughters with Jacqueline, but both have vehemently denied the claims.

After hearing Myles' side of the story, she was then allowed to contact her husband from the jungle after having a meltdown over his alleged infidelity.

Show bosses allowed her to temporarily exit the Australian jungle to leave Dan a voicemail about the claims.

Jaqueline's been filmed without her ring recently
Jaqueline's been filmed without her ring recently. Picture: ITV

A jungle source revealed to The Sun: “Jacqueline was beside herself after Myles told her what he believed. She was nothing short of hysterical.

"Jacqueline has been fantastic to watch so producers really wanted to avoid a situation where she walked out.

“But equally they were very conscious about a duty of care towards her and had to consider her mental state."

The stunning actress has recently been filmed on the show without her wedding ring despite wearing it earlier on in the series, but she is likely to have removed the ring to keep it from getting damaged or lost in the different Bushtucker Trials.

However, her campmate James Haskell, who is married to Chloe Madeley, has kept his wedding band firmly in place.

