Jacqueline Jossa 'threatened to quit I'm A Celeb' after Myles told her Dan Osborne cheated with Gabby Allen

Jacqueline Jossa is said to have temporarily left the jungle. Picture: ITV/PA/Instagram

In unaired scenes, Myles Stephenson reportedly told Jacqueline that the rumours about Dan and Gabby were true.

Jacqueline Jossa threatened to quit I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! after Myles Stephenson told her that the rumours her husband cheated on her with Gabby Allen were true, it has been claimed.

Myles, who is Gabby's ex, reportedly told Jacqueline that they did hook up in Marbella while on a trip together in April 2018, something that was heavily reported but both parties denied at the time.

According to a report by The Sun, a 'hysterical' Jacqueline was then given an opportunity to leave the jungle temporarily and record a voicemail for Dan, and he was permitted to reply.

A source said: "Jacqueline was beside herself after Myles told her what he believed. She was nothing short of hysterical.

"Jacqueline has been fantastic to watch so producers really wanted to avoid a situation where she walked out.

"But equally they were very conscious about a duty of care towards her and had to consider her mental state."

Jacqueline and Dan have been married for two years and share two children - Ella, four, and Mia, 15 months, together.

Myles' ex Gabby was linked to Jacqueline's husband Dan. Picture: PA

It was reported after the Gabby claims that Jacqueline had spoken to her over the phone to be reassured that she had not had an affair.

Dan told The Sun of the rumours at the time: "Jacqueline has sent a few messages to women I’ve been accused of cheating with — I think any partner would do that — asking what had happened between us.

"I’ve told her I haven’t cheated on her, that I’ve just been out with those girls, they’re mates and that’s it.

"I’m a friendly person so I’ll go out and speak to people I get on with, male or female. That’s just what I’m like."

Soon after the rumours came to light, Dan and Gabby appeared on Celebrity Big Brother together, but didn't stay in touch after the show.

Speaking about her reasoning after leaving, Gabby claimed that it was out of respect for Jacqueline that they didn't stay in touch, saying: "Jacq and her family are much more important than me and Dan being mates."

Heart.co.uk have contacted a representative for I'm A Celeb for comment.

