When is the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! final? ITV confirm date

25 November 2019, 21:00 | Updated: 25 November 2019, 21:01

The date of the I'm A Celeb final has been revealed
The date of the I'm A Celeb final has been revealed. Picture: ITV

The I'm A Celeb final date has been officially confirmed by ITV bosses.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is in full swing, and the new series is living up to all expectations.

Read more: I'm A Celeb's Andrew Maxwell slammed by fans after he hits out at Ian Wright in awkward row

The favourite to win the show was recently revealed, and many have been left wondering what the date of the final will be.

When is the I'm A Celeb 2019 final?

The next King or Queen of the Jungle will be crowned on 8 December - which is less than two weeks away. The show finale will be followed by an episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out, which will air on 12 December.

This year's Bushtucker trials have been described as some of the show's worst ever
This year's Bushtucker trials have been described as some of the show's worst ever. Picture: ITV

This one-off special is a spin-off that shows what happened after the celebs left the jungle.

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2019?

Jacqueline Jossa is the current favourite to win the show. Find out the full list of contestant odds here.

When is I'm A Celebrity on ITV?

The show is on each week night at 9pm on ITV, and is being presented by Ant and Dec for the first time in two years.

Read more: I'm A Celebrity viewers in hysterics as Ian Wright screeches through Bushtucker Trial

Holly Willoughby stepped in last year after Ant took some time off following his drink-drive arrest.

Ant recently revealed that he's 'very excited' to be back presenting with Dec once more.

He told the Mail Online: "I’m very, very excited about getting back on the show, I missed it last year. It’s a brilliant place to work, a brilliant part of the world to be in and I’m back with my best friend. I can’t wait.

"This is our 19th series. We’ve been privy to a few of the names that are taking part this year. We’re very excited as it’s one of the best casts ever."

NOW READ:

I'm A Celeb's Cliff Parisi reveals his family were made homeless as his mum refused to 'sell him' to childless landlady

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Andy Whyment wife and family

Who is I'm A Celeb star Andy Whyment's wife Nichola? Coronation Street actor family life revealed
Andrew Maxwell has said very little about his family

Who is I'm A Celeb comedian Andrew Maxwell married to and how many children do they have?
Gemma Collins is eager for boyfriend Arg to put a ring on it

James Argent responds to Gemma Collins after she begs for proposal on Good Morning Britain

Celebrities

Craig was criticised for being too harsh

Strictly's Luba Mushtuk defends Craig Revel Horwood after fierce backlash over 'savage' scoring

Strictly Come Dancing

Louise will name her baby after Peggy Mitchell

EastEnders to pay sweet tribute to Barbara Windsor’s character by naming soap’s new arrival after her

Trending on Heart

There is so much to do in Cyprus - include explore their incredible wine history

An autumn escape in Cyprus: Village hopping though the Limassol wine district

Travel

These are the best fashion Black Friday deals

Black Friday 2019: Best clothing and fashion deals on the high street from ASOS to Topshop and Marks & Spencer

Lifestyle

The hottest rugby players have been revealed

The world's hottest rugby players have been revealed - which hunky sports star came out top?

Celebrities

Gregg Wallace and his wife won't be able to welcome any more children naturally

Gregg Wallace’s wife Anna, 33, to undergo tragic hysterectomy months after welcoming first son

Celebrities

The anonymous new dad said he was an anxious new parent

First time Dad in furious row with parents and in-laws after creating list of rules for visiting newborn

Lifestyle

Don't miss Little Miss on tour

Little Mix tour 2020: Dates, venues, how to buy tickets to see Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwell on stage

Events