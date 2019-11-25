When is the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! final? ITV confirm date

The date of the I'm A Celeb final has been revealed. Picture: ITV

The I'm A Celeb final date has been officially confirmed by ITV bosses.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is in full swing, and the new series is living up to all expectations.

The favourite to win the show was recently revealed, and many have been left wondering what the date of the final will be.

When is the I'm A Celeb 2019 final?

The next King or Queen of the Jungle will be crowned on 8 December - which is less than two weeks away. The show finale will be followed by an episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out, which will air on 12 December.

This year's Bushtucker trials have been described as some of the show's worst ever. Picture: ITV

This one-off special is a spin-off that shows what happened after the celebs left the jungle.

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2019?

Jacqueline Jossa is the current favourite to win the show. Find out the full list of contestant odds here.

When is I'm A Celebrity on ITV?

The show is on each week night at 9pm on ITV, and is being presented by Ant and Dec for the first time in two years.

Holly Willoughby stepped in last year after Ant took some time off following his drink-drive arrest.

Ant recently revealed that he's 'very excited' to be back presenting with Dec once more.

He told the Mail Online: "I’m very, very excited about getting back on the show, I missed it last year. It’s a brilliant place to work, a brilliant part of the world to be in and I’m back with my best friend. I can’t wait.

"This is our 19th series. We’ve been privy to a few of the names that are taking part this year. We’re very excited as it’s one of the best casts ever."

