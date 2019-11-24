I'm A Celeb's Andrew Maxwell slammed by fans after he hits out at Ian Wright in awkward row

Andrew Maxwell came to blows with campmate Ian Wright during a tense encounter.

Things got seriously tense during tonight’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! when Ian Wright and Andrew Maxwell ended up in an argument over the latest challenge.

Ahead of the Live Bushtucker Trial, the campmates were told they had the opportunity to win a roast dinner for everyone.

But when it came down to choosing who would get priority on the meal, an argument erupted over the decision.

Andrew Maxwell shouted at his fellow campmate. Picture: ITV

After it was decided the women would go first, rugby star James Haskell said: “Can we just all agree moving forward that for anything else and I think every man in here agrees that woman go first and cut all that chivalrous nonsense.”

Kate Garraway then snapped back: “But that is chivalrous nonsense.”

Ian hit back at Andrew. Picture: ITV

To which James replied: “You fight every time, just got with it,” and Kate said: “I’m allowed to have a view too.”

Clearly irritated, James then replied: “We don’t need a debate, women go first, men after that.”

As the camp continued to talk about it, things got even more tense when comedian Andrew, 44, said to Ian, 56: “You keep shouting at me.”

Former footballer Ian looked at him and said: “Who is shouting, when did I shout?”, to which Andrew replied: “Just then.”

Ian then said: “I wasn’t even talking to you, what did I say?”, before adding: “What are you talking about, I didn’t shout at you.”

When he asked what he’d supposedly said, Andrew replied: “I can’t remember, I’m tired,” before storming off to his bed.

Luckily, the pair eventually managed to sort out their differences and both apologised for being tired and hungry.

But that didn’t stop viewers at home having their opinions, with many slamming Andrew for his outburst.

One person wrote on Twitter: “What is wrong with Andrew???? Is this guy hearing things??? I’m glad Ian is not backing down. Go on WRIGHTYYYY."

Andrew is so painfully whiney! 🙄🤦🏼‍♀️ #imacelebrity — Greggers (@EllGreg_) November 24, 2019

Another agreed: "My god how annoying is Andrew."

While a third said: "What is wrong with Andrew. Please be voted out first! So awkward to watch!"

This comes after Ian left fans in hysterics earlier in the show when he took on a Bushtucker Trial and ended up screeching the whole way through.