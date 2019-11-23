Cheryl Tweedy denies that she has teamed up with Kimberley and Nicola to vote for Girls Aloud foe Nadine to do gruesome I'm a Celeb trials

The trio have issued a statement to say the claims are false. Picture: Gareth Cattermole / Getty

It's fake news.

Cheryl Tweedy, Kimberely Walsh and Nadine Roberts have dismissed a report that claimed they have been secretly voting for Nadine to do gruesome Bushtucker Trials.

The trio have taken the rare step of issuing joint statements to the Daily Mail following claims they had been 'voting repeatedly' for Nadine to do the trials. Cheryl said it's simply untrue and said: "We only want to see Nadine do well, and regardless of any differences we might have had, we will always all have love for each other."

There were reports that that the Cheryl, Kimberely and Nadine had created a WhatsApp group to chat about former Girls Aloud bandmate Nadine Coyle and vote for her to do Bushtucker Trials including eating turkey testicles, but it has come to light that the rumours are "completely fabricated and made up".

Cheryl said: "We did not enjoy watching her distressed when jumping out of the plane. And we don’t have time for group chats regarding the trials on the show!"

Kimberley also dismissed the claim and said her felt for Nadine when she became teary before jumping out of the helicopter during the launch episode. She said: "I felt really emotional watching Nadine jump out of the plane and texted Cheryl saying how hard it was to watch. I think she’s doing great in there."

She also added: "We don’t have a group chat about I’m a Celebrity, this just isn’t true. We only wish Nadine the best in the jungle and hope she does well on the show."

It comes after Nadine had a chat with former EastEnders star Jacqueline who asked Nadine what it was like being in a girl band.

"Really good, really good, I like being in a girl band," said Nadine.

"I am one of three sisters and went to an all-girls grammar school so I’m used to being around girls."

Later in the conversation, Jacqueline asked Nadine if she got along with everyone – including Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts, and Kimberley Walsh – prompting the singer to respond: "Yes."

Digging a little further, Jacqueline offered: "I’d heard you didn’t get on with Cheryl," to which Nadine replied: "Fake news."

This comes after it was reported that Nadine and Sarah Harding were said to have fallen out with Cheryl, Kimberley and Nicola – the latter three still close friends. Kimberley admitted, ahead of Nadine's jungle debut, that they have 'drifted apart' over the years.