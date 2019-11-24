I'm A Celebrity viewers in hysterics as Ian Wright screeches through Bushtucker Trial

24 November 2019, 21:50

Football star Ian Wright had an unusual reaction to the latest Bushtucker Trial.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! has only been back on our screens for a week and we’re already addicted. 

And tonight Jacqueline Jossa and Ian Wright were voted to take part in another trial called ‘Crevice of Cruelty.’ 

During the challenge, the duo had to rummage around two tunnels in the hunt for 12 stars for camp -  but of course, they weren’t alone.  

While Ian’s tunnel was full of water creatures such as yabbies, toads and crocodiles, Jacqueline’s was crawling with nippy green ants, crickets, mealworms and those dreaded spiders. 

Ian was terrified by the trial
Ian was terrified by the trial. Picture: ITV

Despite the celebs powering their way through the terrifying trial and taking home the full 12 stars, viewers were left in hysterics as football star Ian’s high pitched screams.

Read More: Cheryl Tweedy denies that she has teamed up with Kimberley and Nicola to vote for Girls Aloud foe Nadine to do gruesome I'm a Celeb trials

As he struggled to work out how to get the stars out from a cage in one section, he was warned that there were water dragons joining him. 

Panicking in the water, Ian screeched loudly as Ant and Dec tried to contain their giggles from the sidelines. 

Read More: Ex-EastEnders star Cliff Parisi admits he was forced to join I’m A Celeb to pay off huge bill

And they weren’t the only ones laughing, as one Twitter user wrote: "ian wright is absolutely hilarious"

"If I laugh anymore at Ian & Jaqueline doing this trial I think my body will explode," said another, while a third added: "Obsessed with Ian and Jacqueline doing tonight’s trial together."

Later on in the challenge, Ian screamed: "What are you people doing to me?" as he released the final three stars one by one.  

As soon as he'd completed it, he quickly clambered out of the tunnel before realising that he'd left Jacqueline behind and went back down to get her.

Ant and Dec were left in hysterics
Ant and Dec were left in hysterics. Picture: ITV

Clearly freaked out by the trial, Ian later admitted: “I touched a couple of things that really frightened me in there.  I’m pleased because this is why I did it, to take myself out of my comfort zone.”

He went on to praise Jacqueline for helping him through it, adding: “What you feed off is how happy people are to know you got twelve stars.  I’ll sleep really well now because I know I brought it home, I done it, my Jackie helped me through that, she’s one of the strongest women I know.”

