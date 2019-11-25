Ant and Dec respond to fix claims after I’m A Celebrity live trial branded 'impossible'

25 November 2019, 07:26 | Updated: 25 November 2019, 08:36

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Fans of I’m A Celeb hit out at the show last night after they deemed the latest challenge ‘impossible’. 

Ant and Dec were back on our screens with the very first I’m A Celebrity Live Bushtucker Trial of the series. 

And while the episode had everything you could possibly want - including Ian Wright gagging on blended pigs penis - many viewers called out ITV bosses after deeming the last section of the trial too difficult. 

During the test called ‘Jungle Love Island’, Rugby player James Haskell and Roman Kemp from Heart’s sister station Capital, were tasked with unscrewing stars from one side of the bed and rescrewing them on the other. 

If that wasn’t enough, they were also lying on a bed filled with snakes and each star was in a box full of critters - including a crab which went to town on James, 34.

Viewers called the Live Bushtucker Trial a 'fix'. Picture: ITV

When the stars were unable to complete the trial in 90 seconds, James later snapped at Geordie duo Ant, 44, and Dec, 43, when they asked him what went wrong. 

Read More: I'm a Celeb's Cliff Parisi reveals his family were made homeless as his mum refused to 'sell him' to childless landlady

And it seems as though fans at home agreed, as one wrote on Twitter: “I think the day bed trial was bad! They deffo should of been given more time, there wasn’t enough time!”

Another said: “I really hope you give them another opportunity to win 3 roast dinners tonight as that trial was extremely unfair there was not enough time it was virtually impossible! #sortitout #imaceleb #imacelebrity”.

Read More: I'm A Celebrity viewers in hysterics as Ian Wright screeches through Bushtucker Trial

While a third added: “Has to be a fix on that last trial @imacelebrity! U wouldn't get them stars done in 90 seconds if the boxes were empty let alone with a giant crab blocking u.”

But presenters Ant and Dec have since denied the fix claims as they hit back on their own social media account: “The stand ins did it when we tested it #ImACeleb”.

Unfortunately, after the duo failed to collect three stars, Ian, Cliff Parisi and Andy Whyment won’t be joining the rest of the camp for a slap up roast dinner. 

And it seems as though tensions are running high in camp as Ian and comedian Andrew Maxwell came to blows earlier on in the day

As the camp tried to decide who would get priority when it came to winning an extra meal, Andrew, 44, said to Ian, 56: “You keep shouting at me.”

Former footballer Ian looked at him and said: “Who is shouting, when did I shout?”, to which Andrew replied: “Just then.”

Ian then said: “I wasn’t even talking to you, what did I say?”, before adding: “What are you talking about, I didn’t shout at you.”

When he asked what he’d supposedly said, Andrew replied: “I can’t remember, I’m tired,” before storming off to his bed.

Luckily, the pair eventually managed to sort out their differences and hugged it out.

