Jacqueline Jossa’s husband Dan Osborne begs I’m A Celeb fans to ‘give her a break’ after trial meltdown

By Naomi Bartram

Dan Osborne has asked I’m A Celeb viewers to stop voting for his wife to do the Bushtucker Trials.

Jacqueline Jossa had to undertake another tough I'm A Celebrity trial on Saturday night after she was voted by the public to enter the 'Crevice of Cruelty'.

But despite the former EastEnders star absolutely smashing the task alongside Ian Wright, she wasn’t happy about the result.

After Ant and Dec announced the star had been chose for the underground challenge, 27-year-old Jacqueline had to be consoled by Kate Garraway and her fellow campmates as she wailed: "I don't want to do any more man."

Sticking up for his wife - who he shares daughters Ella, five, and Mia, one, with - Dan, 28, told his Instagram followers: "Give her a break please because she's getting upset now.

“I know I said you all vote for Jac cos she's ain't in there to change lightbulbs - but I didn't mean every single trial.”

He continued: "Give her a break now, come on. But she keeps smashing them all. She's worried about it but she'll smash it. She'll keep proving everyone.

"Let her do this one then give her a break please because she's getting upset now and it ain't nice. But she'll get all the stars, smash it and then go back and have a nice dinner."

And it seems as though fans agree, as one wrote: “PLEASE STOP VOTING FOR JACQUELINE I HATE SEEING HER UPSET #ImACeleb.”

Another wrote: "Can people stop voting Jacqueline to do the trials now and get Andrew doing them?! Mans a whopper #ImACeleb.”

Dan also went on to praise his wife of two years in another social media post.

Sharing a snap of them together, he wrote: "Smashing it in there girl!! 🐊 ❤️ this is when she had her fitting, trying on her jungle clothes, I’d just got out of bed 😁.. it’s come around so quick, now a week in and she’s doing great in there!

"Really appreciate all the support you guys are giving her, literally had hundreds, possibly thousands of messages 🙌🏼 thank you ❤️"

During Jacqueline's challenge, the star had to rummage around two tunnels with Ian in the hunt for 12 stars for camp.

While Ian’s tunnel was full of water creatures such as yabbies, toads and crocodiles, Jacqueline’s was crawling with nippy green ants, crickets, mealworms and those dreaded spiders.

The celebs powered their way through the terrifying trial and managed to take home the full 12 stars.

Elsewhere, the stars also had to take part in the first Live Trial of the series where they were forced to drink blended pigs penis and lie on a bed of snakes.