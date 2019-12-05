I'm A Celeb's Jacqueline Jossa in tears as she receives letter from Dan Osborne

5 December 2019, 22:21 | Updated: 5 December 2019, 22:49

The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! campmates received letters from home in tonight's episode.

Things got emotional in the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! camp tonight after the campmates received their letters from home.

Among those sending messages to their loved ones was Dan Osborne, who wrote a heartfelt message to his wife Jacqueline Jossa.

The letter, which was read out by Jacqueline's campmate Myles Stephenson, read: "I want to firstly say I’m so, so, so proud of you! My days just aren’t complete without you in them. I miss my wife like mad, I can’t wait to see that pretty face. You also have two little best friends here waiting for you.

"Mia kisses a picture of you and Ella is always asking when is Mummy coming back from the jungle. I’m giving them extra kisses for you every day. See you real soon babe.

Later on in the BT, Jacqueline said: “That letter for me, them words, is what I needed. It’s really hard being in a jungle away from your family, away from your kids. I’ve learnt a lot about myself on this journey.”

Dan has been at the centre of controversy during Jacqueline's time in the jungle, following reports that Myles told her that the rumours about Dan cheating with his ex Gabby Allen were true.

Earlier on in the series, he is said to have told Jacqueline that they did hook up in Marbella while on a trip together in April 2018, something that was heavily reported but both parties denied at the time.

According to a report by The Sun, a 'hysterical' Jacqueline was then given an opportunity to leave the jungle temporarily and record a voicemail for Dan, and he was permitted to reply.

A source said: "Jacqueline was beside herself after Myles told her what he believed. She was nothing short of hysterical.

"Jacqueline has been fantastic to watch so producers really wanted to avoid a situation where she walked out.

Myles reportedly told Jacqueline the rumours about Gabby and Dan are true
Myles reportedly told Jacqueline the rumours about Gabby and Dan are true. Picture: PA

"But equally they were very conscious about a duty of care towards her and had to consider her mental state."

Dan has since denied the allegations.

Jacqueline and Dan have been married for two years and share two children - Ella, four, and Mia, 15 months, together.

