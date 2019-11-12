Who is Myles Stephenson? I'm A Celebrity 2019 contestant's age, girlfriend and singing career revealed

Myles Stephenson has joined the I'm A Celeb line-up. Picture: ITV / Instagram

The hunky singer shot to fame when he won The X Factor as part of R'n'B boyband Rak-Su.

Myles Stephenson is heading Down Under for the 2019 series of I'm A Celeb.

The handsome Rak-Su singer will join the likes of reality star Caitlyn Jenner, footballer Ian Wright and pop princess Nadine Coyle as they brave the Australian jungle.

So as the R'n'B artist packs his bags for Oz, we reveal everything there is to know about Myles, from his love life to his career so far.

Myles Stephenson has joined the line-up for I'm A Celeb 2019. Picture: ITV

Who is Myles Stephenson?

Myles Stephenson was born in Watford on 11th September 1991.

The 28-year-old shot to fame in 2017 when he auditioned for The X Factor as one fourth of boyband Rak-Su.

He and childhood friends Ashley Fongho, Jamaal Shurland and Mustafa Rahimtulla made it all the way to the finals and won first place in the 14th series of the talent contest.

Myles has since hit the papers for his public break-up with Love Island beauty Gabby Allen.

What is Myles Stephenson famous for?

Rak-Su singer Myles scored a legion of fans after he first appeared on The X Factor as part of the R'n'B boyband.

The group's winning single – an original song called Dimelo – made it to number six in the Official Singles Chart.

The band went on to play support slots for Little Mix and Olly Murs as they joined their peers on tour, but were later dropped by their record label due to lack of success.

Along with his X Factor win, Myles also famously dated Love Island star Gabby Allen last year, with the two even moving into a North London home together as their romance blossomed.

However the couple split in August 2019 after the personal trainer caught her boyfriend messaging other women.

At the time, a source said: “Gabby ­suspected Myles had been messaging a girl a while ago, but he told her that one of his mates had used his Instagram account.

“Then when they were meant to be having space apart, Gabby caught him red-handed. She immediately ended the relationship."

What has Myles Stephenson said about going into the jungle?

The boyband star admitted he thinks the jungle will be more of a test than Simon Cowell's talent show, saying: "Going on I’m A Celebrity is going to be so much harder than doing The X Factor but I am so excited. I have watched it for years and it is something I have always wanted to do."

He also confessed to being frightened of bugs and spiders, telling bosses: "I have to get my family members to get rid of them for me!"

Despite blossoming romances developing on the show in previous years, Myles also revealed he wasn't looking to meet anyone new following the recent split from his ex.

Myles said: “I am single. I have just got out of a relationship but I think I want to be single for a bit and embrace single life!"