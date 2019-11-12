Dec Donnelly unveils dramatic hair transformation in I'm A Celeb promo pics

12 November 2019, 10:01

Dec appears to have changed up his hair for the new series
Dec appears to have changed up his hair for the new series. Picture: ITV

Dec appears to have changed up his look for the new series of I'm A Celeb.

Declan Donnelly appears to have changed up his hair for the new series on I'm A Celeb - as promo pics show him with apparent darker tresses than last year.

The presenter, 44, was branded a 'silver fox' by fans during last year's show because of his salt and pepper hair, but it appears to now be completely brown.

Read more: Ant McParlin claims Katie Price tried to seduce Dec Donnelly at the I'm A Celeb wrap party

There were reports in the noughties that Dec had had a hair transplant, something his publicist has since denied.

Dec's hair appears darker in the new pics
Dec's hair appears darker in the new pics. Picture: ITV

A spokesperson for Dec told The Sun in 2012: "Declan has certainly not had a transplant. He knows his hairline is receding and has taken some steps to tackle it. There are all sorts of remedies out there you can get, including tablets and shampoos.

"He’s not exactly kept it a secret. He was even joking about it at the NTAs as people he hadn’t seen for a while had noticed the change."

Read more: Ant McPartlin's ex Lisa Armstrong hints she'll 'wipe the smug smile' off his face in court

Dec will present I'm A Celeb with Ant McPartlin for the first time in two years - as Holly Willoughby stepped in last year after Ant took some time off following his drink-drive arrest.

Dec presented I'm A Celeb with Holly Willoughby last year
Dec presented I'm A Celeb with Holly Willoughby last year. Picture: ITV

Ant recently revealed that he's 'very excited' to be back presenting with his best friend.

He told the Mail Online: "I’m very, very excited about getting back on the show, I missed it last year. It’s a brilliant place to work, a brilliant part of the world to be in and I’m back with my best friend. I can’t wait.

"This is our 19th series. We’ve been privy to a few of the names that are taking part this year. We’re very excited as it’s one of the best casts ever."

Dec recently admitted that he thought he'd 'lost' Ant when he was arrested for drink driving.

Speaking on their ITV show Ant & Dec’s DNA Journey, Dec said: "It has been a tough couple of years and it has tested the bond we have shared since we were 13."

He added: "I was incredibly angry at the start, so angry. Disappointed that he didn't ever come to me and say 'I am struggling, I need you,' because that is what I would do if the shoe was on the other foot. And he never came to me and that hurt me a lot."

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! starts on Sunday 17 November at 9PM on ITV.

