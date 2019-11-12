Ant McParlin claims Katie Price tried to seduce Dec Donnelly at the I'm A Celeb wrap party

12 November 2019, 08:47 | Updated: 12 November 2019, 11:47

Ant claimed that Katie tried to seduce Dec in 2004
Ant claimed that Katie tried to seduce Dec in 2004. Picture: Getty

Katie is said to have put the moves on Dec at the afterparty of her 2004 series.

Katie Price tried to seduce Declan Donnelly at the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! wrap party of her series back in 2004 - despite getting with Peter Andre throughout the course of the show, according to claims made by Ant McPartlin.

Katie and Dec met while filming I'm A Celeb
Katie and Dec met while filming I'm A Celeb. Picture: Shutterstock

Writing in his 2009 autobiography Ooh! What A Lovely Pair, he recalled the 'heavy' night', which also included a drinking session with Kerry Katona.

Read more: Mel B makes public plea for Tesco CEO to contact her after appearing in new advert

"The other thing I remember from that party is doing shots with Kerry, and Jordan chasing after Dec, who she had propositioned during her departure interview."

Katie and Peter got together on I'm A Celeb in 2004
Katie and Peter got together on I'm A Celeb in 2004. Picture: Shutterstock

Dec was going out with Clare Buckfield at the time, but Ant went onto claim that this didn't stop Katie - who even got her mum Amy Price involved.

"He managed to avoid her all night," Ant added. "But her mum did corner him a couple of times and try to set him up with her. He wasn't having any of it."

Read more: Ant McPartlin's ex Lisa Armstrong hints she'll 'wipe the smug smile' off his face in court

Katie, who was with Scott Sullivan before entering the jungle, ended up marrying Peter Andre and having two children - Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, with him.

Ant added: "I don't think anyone would have put Peter and Jordan together before the series. She had a boyfriend when she went in, and no one had heard from him [Peter] for years - to most people he was a cheesy nineties pop star.

"It was the first time two people began a relationship on the show, and it was fascinating to watch. We were so excited, me and Ant even talked about getting hats for their wedding, like Cilla used to on Blind Date."

NOW READ:

I'm A Celeb bosses 'on red alert' as bush fires rage just 10km from camp

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Brooke Vincent has shared an adorable new photo

Coronation Street’s Brooke Vincent shares adorable first family photo with newborn Mexx
Dec appears to have changed up his hair for the new series

Dec Donnelly unveils dramatic hair transformation in I'm A Celeb promo pics
Mel B has slammed Tesco on Instagram

Mel B makes public plea for Tesco CEO to contact her after appearing in new advert
Lisa has lashed out at her ex on Twitter

Ant McPartlin's ex Lisa Armstrong hints she'll 'wipe the smug smile' off his face in court
Strictly professional Aljaž Škorjanec has hit back at fix claims

Strictly professional Aljaž Škorjanec slams ‘fix’ claims after shock dance off result

Strictly Come Dancing

Trending on Heart

Stacey could be leaving the Square forever

EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Fowler leaving for good as Martin learns shock news?

TV & Movies

The broadcaster and former footballer is heading Down Under.

Who is Ian Wright? I'm A Celebrity 2019 contestant's age, family and football career revealed

TV & Movies

You

Netflix release teaser trailer for You season 2

TV & Movies

The Irish comedian is a late edition to I'm A Celebrity 2019 line-up.

Who is Andrew Maxwell? I'm A Celebrity 2019 contestant's age, comedy career and kids revealed

TV & Movies

The Coca-Cola truck is coming to a city near you

Coca-Cola's UK Christmas truck tour dates confirmed: From Edinburgh to Cardiff

Lifestyle

Clemmie's husband has said he's 'disappointed' by his wife

Disgraced mum blogger Clemmie Hooper's husband refuses to defend her after she's outed as secret troll

Lifestyle