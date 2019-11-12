Ant McParlin claims Katie Price tried to seduce Dec Donnelly at the I'm A Celeb wrap party

Ant claimed that Katie tried to seduce Dec in 2004. Picture: Getty

Katie is said to have put the moves on Dec at the afterparty of her 2004 series.

Katie Price tried to seduce Declan Donnelly at the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! wrap party of her series back in 2004 - despite getting with Peter Andre throughout the course of the show, according to claims made by Ant McPartlin.

Katie and Dec met while filming I'm A Celeb. Picture: Shutterstock

Writing in his 2009 autobiography Ooh! What A Lovely Pair, he recalled the 'heavy' night', which also included a drinking session with Kerry Katona.

"The other thing I remember from that party is doing shots with Kerry, and Jordan chasing after Dec, who she had propositioned during her departure interview."

Katie and Peter got together on I'm A Celeb in 2004. Picture: Shutterstock

Dec was going out with Clare Buckfield at the time, but Ant went onto claim that this didn't stop Katie - who even got her mum Amy Price involved.

"He managed to avoid her all night," Ant added. "But her mum did corner him a couple of times and try to set him up with her. He wasn't having any of it."

Katie, who was with Scott Sullivan before entering the jungle, ended up marrying Peter Andre and having two children - Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, with him.

Ant added: "I don't think anyone would have put Peter and Jordan together before the series. She had a boyfriend when she went in, and no one had heard from him [Peter] for years - to most people he was a cheesy nineties pop star.

"It was the first time two people began a relationship on the show, and it was fascinating to watch. We were so excited, me and Ant even talked about getting hats for their wedding, like Cilla used to on Blind Date."

