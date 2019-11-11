Ant McPartlin's ex Lisa Armstrong hints she'll 'wipe the smug smile' off his face in court

11 November 2019, 16:00

Lisa has lashed out at her ex on Twitter
Lisa has lashed out at her ex on Twitter. Picture: Getty

Lisa has liked a series of telling tweets about her ex

Lisa Armstrong has hinted that she'll 'wipe the smug smile' off Ant McPartlin's face in court amid their bitter divorce battle.

The make-up artist, 43, liked a series of tweets blasting her ex-husband after photos emerged of him and his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett out on a double date with Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall in Australia.

The four of them are out there filming the next series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and looked happy in the photos.

Lisa and Ant split in 2017
Lisa and Ant split in 2017. Picture: Getty

Lisa then responded to a tweet claiming that she had rejected a £31m out of court settlement in the divorce proceedings, which would have been half of their £62m fortune.

The message read: "how can 31million not be enough for you? It's enough for me and my family put together for life.", and Lisa responded with: "Don't believe the lies #justsaying."

According to a report by the Mail Online, Lisa rejected Ant's offer as she wanted to 'have her day' in court.

Ant is now with Anne-Marie Corbett
Ant is now with Anne-Marie Corbett. Picture: Getty

A source said: "What the general public and his fans don’t realise is that Ant’s decision to end the marriage came after years of Lisa trying to save him from himself.

"There were at least three years when she was at her wits’ end and it was tough. Watching him move on was very, very difficult.

Responding to the story, Lisa also liked a tweet saying: "Just read a story about you going to court on the DM and normally I'm all for "leave it for karma to sort it out" I literally just waved goodbye to my ex even though I was treated badly but Ant has been so disrespectful towards you and why shouldn't you have your day! #gogirl"

Another tweet liked by the make-up artist reads: "I agree it’s nobody else’s business. But....they are in the public eye. I also hope she wipes the floor with him in court. Purely for the utter disrespect and disloyalty that he’s shown her! And all for the public to see and witness #vileman".

Ant and Lisa split in 2017, and Lisa was granted a decree nisi in October last year on the grounds of his adultery with Anne-Marie - something that Ant admitted on the basis that he didn't start a relationship with her until his marriage was over.

