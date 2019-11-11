I'm A Celeb bosses 'on red alert' as bush fires rage just 10km from camp

11 November 2019, 10:51 | Updated: 11 November 2019, 10:52

I'm A Celeb is due to start on 17 November
I'm A Celeb is due to start on 17 November. Picture: Instagram/Getty/REX

The ITV show is due to return on 17 November - but could be threatened by nearby wildfire

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! bosses are reportedly on 'red alert' as bush fires burn throughout New South Wales and Queensland just days before the show is due to start.

Read more: I'm A Celebrity cameramen 'fought over' filming steamy shower scenes

The fires are said to be burning just 10km away from the I'm A Celeb campsite, which is situated on a disused banana plantation in a dense forest near to Murwillumbah, which is close to New South Wales' Queensland border.

Fires are burning near the I'm A Celeb camp
Fires are burning near the I'm A Celeb camp. Picture: REX

According to reports, bosses are 'closely monitoring' the situation.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing's Motsi Mabuse leaves Neil Jones cringing as she jokes about 'affair'

A source told the Mirror: "We are in constant contact with the NSW fire brigade and are closely monitoring the situation.

Around 1,300 firefighters are tackling the blaze
Around 1,300 firefighters are tackling the blaze. Picture: Getty

"We currently have no cause for concern. The health and safety of all our production crew and celebrities are of the utmost importance."

Read more: Gemma Collins shocks fans with 'skinny' selfie before treating herself to McDonald's

It is thought that three people have lost their lives as a result of the 100 fires that are burning in the area, and around 1,300 firefighters are working to put out the blaze.

Hundreds of nursing homes and schools in the area will be closed on Tuesday as the fire continues, and Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said: "Safety remains the number one priority. If is not safe to travel to school please do not attend and inform the school of your intention".

Deputy mayor of Tweed Shire, Chris Cherry, spoke out on the situation in Murwillumbah, saying: "Our main concern for the area is bush fires. It has been very hot and dry here in the past months and although this is a rain forest area, bush fires are now an issue we need to seriously think about. It’s bad."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jessica Fox has announced her engagement

Hollyoaks star Jessica Fox announces engagement to musician boyfriend Nicholas Willes
Paddy McGuinness teased a Phoenix Club reboot

Phoenix Nights ‘to return’ as Paddy McGuinness hints at Peter Kay TV comeback
Ant opened up about his struggles

Ant McPartlin opens up about rehab admitting he thought his 'career was over'
Holly Willoughby's dress is £208

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £208 asymmetric dress from Claudie Pierlot

Celebrities

Bernie is set to uncover Kel's secret

Coronation Street spoilers: Bernie catches paedophile ex Kel Hinchley in shock child sex sting

Trending on Heart

The supermarket giant has axed chips from children’s menus in all its cafés.

Parents furious as Sainsbury's bans children from eating chips – offering 'healthy' alternatives instead

Food & Health

The couple have been married since last July

Made in Chelsea's Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor announce exciting pregnancy news

Celebrities

Those raunchy scenes were enjoyed by many... including the cameramen

I'm A Celebrity cameramen 'fought over' filming steamy shower scenes
Tamara Ecclestone has put up her Christmas decorations

Tamara Ecclestone divides fans as she decorates lavish Christmas tree six weeks before the big day

Celebrities

Believe it or not, these burgers are 100% vegan-friendly

We tried the menu at Lewis Hamilton's vegan burger bar... and it's a formula win

Food & Health