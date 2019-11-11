I'm A Celeb bosses 'on red alert' as bush fires rage just 10km from camp

I'm A Celeb is due to start on 17 November. Picture: Instagram/Getty/REX

The ITV show is due to return on 17 November - but could be threatened by nearby wildfire

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! bosses are reportedly on 'red alert' as bush fires burn throughout New South Wales and Queensland just days before the show is due to start.

The fires are said to be burning just 10km away from the I'm A Celeb campsite, which is situated on a disused banana plantation in a dense forest near to Murwillumbah, which is close to New South Wales' Queensland border.

Fires are burning near the I'm A Celeb camp. Picture: REX

According to reports, bosses are 'closely monitoring' the situation.

A source told the Mirror: "We are in constant contact with the NSW fire brigade and are closely monitoring the situation.

Around 1,300 firefighters are tackling the blaze. Picture: Getty

"We currently have no cause for concern. The health and safety of all our production crew and celebrities are of the utmost importance."

It is thought that three people have lost their lives as a result of the 100 fires that are burning in the area, and around 1,300 firefighters are working to put out the blaze.

Hundreds of nursing homes and schools in the area will be closed on Tuesday as the fire continues, and Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said: "Safety remains the number one priority. If is not safe to travel to school please do not attend and inform the school of your intention".

Deputy mayor of Tweed Shire, Chris Cherry, spoke out on the situation in Murwillumbah, saying: "Our main concern for the area is bush fires. It has been very hot and dry here in the past months and although this is a rain forest area, bush fires are now an issue we need to seriously think about. It’s bad."