I'm A Celebrity cameramen 'fought over' filming steamy shower scenes

Those raunchy scenes were enjoyed by many... including the cameramen. Picture: ITV

An inside source has revealed it was a competition amongst the ITV show's crew.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here is back on our screens very soon, and as the full lineup is revealed, we can't wait to tune in every night.

Every season it's guaranteed there will be at least one gorgeous bombshell, and they'll undoubtedly have their own 'Mysterious Girl' moment in the shower, much to the enjoyment of viewers.

READ MORE: When does I'm A Celeb start, who's in the full lineup and will Ant return to the show this year?

The bikini shots were like gold dust for the crew to capture. Picture: ITV

And it's been revealed by a show insider that the cameramen have actually competed to be the ones who film those particular scenes.

The show's had its fair share of babes, from Michelle Keegan to Jorgie Porter and of course, Helen Flanagan.

Former Corrie star Helen's shower scenes were among the most iconic, and cameramen would allegedly fight over filming those scene.

There reportedly was also a competition to film other celebrities such as Katie Price too.

Scriptwriter Mark Busk-Cowley, who has worked on the show since it started in 2002 told The Sun: "If you’ve got a hot bod, there’s nothing like wandering around the jungle in a bikini to win some votes.

"The younger celebrities are well aware of this and, more often than not, it’s when evictions are on that the clothes come off.

"The moment those phone lines open, you’ll find our sexy young things diving into the pool or heading off to the shower for the third time that day."

Vicky Pattison's shower scene was among one of the most popular ones. Picture: ITV

I'm A Celebrity is returning this weekend after late last month the first teaser trailer was shared, with Ant's return to the hit ITV show celebrated in a hilarious clip of himself and Dec in a rowing boat in the middle of the sea.

They attempted to make their way to the jungle in the clip but disaster stuck the pair as their map was blow to sea.