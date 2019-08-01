I'm A Celebrity 2019: When does it start, who's in the rumoured line-up and will Ant McPartlin present?

Here's everything you need to know about I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

We’ll be heading Down Under soon, but will Ant McPartlin be presenting this year and which celebrities will be joining the line up?

It might only be August, but I’m A Celebrity 2019 is right around the corner, which means we’ll be getting our dose of screaming celebs and Bushtucker Trials very soon.

Last year’s show featured some big changes with usual presenter Ant McPartlin had to bow out to work on his mental health.

Instead, Declan Donnelly partnered up with This Morning’s Holly Willoughby to front the show.

But when does the new series start, which celebs are set to join the show and will Ant be back this year? Find out everything…

When does it start?

Although an air date is yet to be announced, the celebs usually head Down Under around the middle of November, potentially the 17th.

It then runs for three weeks, finishing in early December.

Who’s in the rumoured line up?

Maura Higgins

After making a splash on Love Island this summer, fans have been begging Irish star Maura to swap the villa for the Jungle.

One Twitter account, Super TV, asked ITV how many re-tweets it would take to sign her up, and when they replied with 10,000 an official petition was made.

And with Maura already bagging way over 18,000 re-tweets, could she be the first confirmed celeb?

Duncan James

The former Blue singer has dabbled in his fair share of professions since his noughties pop career including acting and modelling.

But could reality star be next on his agenda? A source told The Sun: "Duncan has been approached in the past for I’m A Celebrity but the timing wasn’t right — until now.

“With his good looks and personality, he is the perfect fit for the ­jungle. ­Producers also think he could be telly gold because he will have to face his phobias head-on."

Jacqueline Jossa

Since leaving EastEnders last year, Jacqueline has been concentrating on looking after her two young daughters.

But following a rocky few months of marriage with husband Dan Osborne, maybe the actress will be looking for a distraction.

She’s believed to have previously turned down the chance to appear on both Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Big Brother, but could I’m A Celeb entice her?

Stacey Dooley

After winning the Strictly Come Dancing glitterball last year, ITV bosses are reportedly hoping Stacey could pull in record ratings in the Jungle - especially considering all the controversy around her relationship with former partner Kevin Clifton.

And considering the documentary maker has travelled to some of the most dangerous places in the world, a Bushtucker trial should be a walk in the park for Stacey.

Jamie Laing

The Made In Chelsea favourite is another reality star tipped for I’m A Celeb.

Although his posh pal Spencer Matthews famously lasted only a few days when he entered the Jungle in 2015 following a steroids controversy.

Ian Wright

Arsenal football star Ian Wright is said to be "advanced talks" for the show and has been offered an eye-watering amount to join.

A TV source told The Sun: “A source said: “Ian would be a massive signing for ITV who’ve been keen to get him Down Under for a while.

“After watching Harry Redknapp win the last series, Ian has decided he would be up for giving it a whirl. He’s been offered a six figure sum to take part.”

Is Ian Wright joining the show? Picture: PA Images

Brendan Cole

Following his axing from Strictly last year, Brendan Cole could be set to swap the ballroom for the jungle.

The professional dancer isn’t one to hold his tongue, so we can expect fireworks if he does decide to go Down Under this October.

Ulrika Johnson

The 51-year-old TV presenter – who announced earlier this year that she was set to divorce her husband of 11 years, Brian Monet – has apparently already held discussions with ITV bosses about appearing on the popular show.

An insider told The Sun: "Ulrika has been through a lot in the past few years. And now that she is getting divorced she feels the time is right for a new challenge."

Will Ant McPartlin present?

Great news for fans of Ant and Dec as they’ll be reunited in Australia once more for 2019.

Ant took some time out following a drink driving conviction and was replaced by This Morning favourite Holly.

But while fans of the show loved Holly on the show, she made it clear all along that she was presenting as a one-off and would not be returning.

After returning to Britain’s Got Talent earlier this year, Ant is back to his best and looking forward to a fun few weeks in Oz.

Who will present Extra Camp?

Spin-off show I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp is facing a shake-up after regular hosts Joe Swash and Scarlett Moffatt both announced that they've quit their roles.

While Joe has just welcomed a newborn with Stacey Solomon, Scarlett hasn’t revealed the reason she’s decided to step away from her role.

We’re still waiting to find out who will replace them.