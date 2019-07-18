Ant McPartlin rejoins best pal Dec Donnelly on I’m a Celeb after drink-drive shame

18 July 2019, 11:03

Ant McPartlin will be rejoining best pal Dec Donnelly for the 2019 series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!
Ant McPartlin will be rejoining best pal Dec Donnelly for the 2019 series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Picture: Getty / Instagram

The Geordie presenter heads down under to film a cheeky jungle promo with co-host Dec, confirming his much-anticipated return to the show

Ant McPartlin will be jetting off to the jungle later this year to present I'm a Celebrity as reports claim the star has already filmed the TV promo for the upcoming series.

Re-joining best friend and TV partner Dec Donnelly as co-host in Australia, the 43-year-old is set to present this year's reality series after taking a break from work due to his drink-driving conviction.

Ant, who has been battling alcohol and prescription drug addictions, has allegedly filmed a teaser clip called Two Men and a Boat for the 2019 show, which sees the best buds battle snow, ice and blistering heat on their tricky journey to Oz.

Insiders say the poignant promo, which was filmed at a studio in West London, will set the perfect tone for the cheeky Geordie's return.

Ant and Dec have reportedly filmed a brand new teaser clip for the upcoming series.
Ant and Dec have reportedly filmed a brand new teaser clip for the upcoming series. Picture: Getty

A TV source explained: “The storyline for the promo is really funny.

“The boys are in a boat which has got lost on the way to Oz, it ends up going through all sorts of different continents and they get bombarded by bad weather, snow, rain, blistering sunshine and everything in between – before finally make their way to Australia in time to host the show.

“It’s a big and very expensive set-up with masses of special effects, but they wanted it to be right — especially for Ant’s return."

The small-screen legend, who took most of 2018 off to deal with his demons in rehab, will replace his stand-in Holly Willoughby, who took over from Ant while he was away.

And despite the This Morning presenter being a huge hit with loyal viewers, insiders say the recovering star will always play an integral part in the show's success.

The source continued: “Holly was a fantastic stand-in and Dec enjoyed having her with him in Australia very much, but she always said it was a one-off.

“Ant is a huge part of the success of the series so everyone on the team was looking forward to working with him again.”

The adverts are expected to be aired later this year as the first round of rumoured contestants could be revealed.

I'm A Celebrity 2019 will hit screens in late November 2019.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Carla spoke out about her decision to go ahead with the nose job

Mum who faked depression to get NHS nose job is signed off work after vicious online backlash

Lifestyle

Michael was slammed by angry Love Island fans

‘Disrespectful’ Love Island moment between Michael and Amber sparks 147 Ofcom complaints
This is not a drill: There's going to be a Gossip Girl reboot

Gossip Girl reboot: When will the new series be released and will Blake Lively and Leighton Meester return?
The Love Island sleeping schedule has been revealed

What time do the Love Island contestants wake up and when do they go to bed?
Love Island viewers left questioning whether Maura and Curtis had sex after ITV issue ‘sexual scenes’ warning

Love Island viewers left questioning whether Maura and Curtis had sex after ITV issue ‘sexual scenes’ warning

Trending on Heart

Some of the nation's favourite names could go extinct

These traditional baby names are dying out in the UK

Lifestyle

The app trend has prompted a huge surge in cosmetic procedures

Cosmetic doctors see surge in enquiries as Brits freak out over FaceApp pics

Lifestyle

The results are instantly obvious and have zero downtime

How does facial contouring work, does filler make you look younger and how much does it cost?

Beauty

Stacey Solomon has been praised for her honesty

Stacey Solomon opens up about 'mum guilt' in candid Instagram post about baby Rex

Celebrities

Arabella and Wes are reportedly getting closer...

Love Island 2019 Arabella Chi 'growing close' to Wes Nelson

Celebrities

Scarlett Moffatt has denied ghosting the owner of My Suitcase Boutique

Scarlett Moffatt speaks out after £150 freebie skirt ghosting scandal

Celebrities