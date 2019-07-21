Will Ulrika Jonsson appear in this year's I'm a Celebrity?

On Air Now
21 July 2019, 12:02
She is apparently in talks with ITV bosses
Ulrika Jonsson is reportedly in talks to star on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!
The 51-year-old TV presenter – who announced earlier this year that she was set to divorce her husband of 11 years, Brian Monet – has already held discussions with ITV bosses about appearing on the popular show.
An insider said: "Ulrika has been through a lot in the past few years. And now that she is getting divorced she feels the time is right for a new challenge."
She has been through a lot the last few years and has been candid about her divorce.
View this post on Instagram
So this happened on Thursday. You know when you’ve waited for something for so long but it still catches your breath and your eyes sting with tears when it finally arrives. Obvs in my head I had checked out a long time ago but it was a little like living in Hotel California.... So there it is. Amazing to think you have a gorgeous ceremony and 13 years together and it’s all ended in an email. Overwhelming relief really. Because now I’m free to marry again!!! (Very jokes and lols OBVS). #newchapterforthisoldbird
The Australian Jungle would be a new opportunity for the star. "She knows that if she signs, it will be the first of many new TV contracts coming her way.
"Ulrika is keen to throw herself back into her presenting work full time and she feels that this could be the right first step for her."
I'm a Celebrity bosses are desperate to get Ulrika on the show, with an insider saying her can-do attitude will make her an ideal contestant.
The dedicated mum-of-three is apparently keen to join the jungle and "will get stuck into challenges".
View this post on Instagram
Happy Yankee-Doodle-Dandy Day, all you 4th a July-ers!! This is a #tbt to 2016 when some of my many, many Ungratefuls™️ made themselves look like that orange-faced whinger across the pond when he had just been elected. And we were all in shock. (One of the Ungratefuls™️ is half-yank but I’ll beat it out of him if it kills me) (Don’t beat kids. It’s not cool, folks) #4thofjuly
Ulrika and Brian married in 2008 and share one son, Malcolm, 10. In 2014, Brian also adopted her daughter Bo, now 18, from the presenter's relationship with German hotel boss Markus Kempen.
Ulrika has two other children, Cameron, 24, from her marriage to John Turnbull (1990-1995) and Martha, 14, from her union with Lance Gerrard-Wright, (2003-2005).
The star, known for presenting Gladiators, has previously appeared on reality shows including Dancing on Ice and the now-axed Celebrity Big Brother.