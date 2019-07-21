Will Ulrika Jonsson appear in this year's I'm a Celebrity?

21 July 2019, 12:02

Will she or won't she?
Will she or won't she? Picture: Getty Images - WireImage

She is apparently in talks with ITV bosses

Ulrika Jonsson is reportedly in talks to star on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

The 51-year-old TV presenter – who announced earlier this year that she was set to divorce her husband of 11 years, Brian Monet – has already held discussions with ITV bosses about appearing on the popular show.

An insider said: "Ulrika has been through a lot in the past few years. And now that she is getting divorced she feels the time is right for a new challenge."

Ulrika Jonsson has been honest about the breakdown of her third marriage
Ulrika Jonsson has been honest about the breakdown of her third marriage. Picture: Rex Features

She has been through a lot the last few years and has been candid about her divorce.

The Australian Jungle would be a new opportunity for the star. "She knows that if she signs, it will be the first of many new TV contracts coming her way.

"Ulrika is keen to throw herself back into her presenting work full time and she feels that this could be the right first step for her."

I'm a Celebrity bosses are desperate to get Ulrika on the show, with an insider saying her can-do attitude will make her an ideal contestant.

The dedicated mum-of-three is apparently keen to join the jungle and "will get stuck into challenges".

Ulrika and Brian married in 2008 and share one son, Malcolm, 10. In 2014, Brian also adopted her daughter Bo, now 18, from the presenter's relationship with German hotel boss Markus Kempen.

Ulrika has two other children, Cameron, 24, from her marriage to John Turnbull (1990-1995) and Martha, 14, from her union with Lance Gerrard-Wright, (2003-2005).  

The star, known for presenting Gladiators, has previously appeared on reality shows including Dancing on Ice and the now-axed Celebrity Big Brother.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner bares all to promote acne-targeting skin-care brand
Olivia Atwood Love Island

Love Island: Michael is using Amber to get to the final, says Olivia Attwood
Love Island Joanna

'Good on you!' Love Island Michael's ex Joanna is ‘proud’ of Amber for not taking him back
Love Island's Belle revealed her dad is a famous actor

Who is Tamer Hassan? Love Island’s Belle Hassan reveals dad as film star from EastEnders and Game Of Thrones
Love Island fans were over the moon with Amber's decision

Love Island fans SHOCKED as Amber picks Greg over Michael in dramatic recoupling

Trending on Heart

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez welcomed their daughter Mia on 4 July but Gemma have since gone on to share details of her traumatic birth

Gemma Atkinson could have died during childbirth after suffering major haemorrhage

Celebrities

Half of Strictly Come Dancing's presenting duo, Claudia Winkleman admits that "she never takes her make-up off"

Claudia Winkleman confesses she 'NEVER takes her make-up off'

Celebrities

Prince Harry Ellie Goulding

Prince Harry's ex Ellie Goulding invites William and Kate to her wedding but will the Sussexes be there?

Royals

How old is Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard and how tall is he?

How old is Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard and how tall is he?
Last year and the year before's challenges were HILARIOUS

When is the Love Island 2019 lie detector test and when is the baby challenge?