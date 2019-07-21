Will Ulrika Jonsson appear in this year's I'm a Celebrity?

Will she or won't she? Picture: Getty Images - WireImage

She is apparently in talks with ITV bosses

Ulrika Jonsson is reportedly in talks to star on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

The 51-year-old TV presenter – who announced earlier this year that she was set to divorce her husband of 11 years, Brian Monet – has already held discussions with ITV bosses about appearing on the popular show.

An insider said: "Ulrika has been through a lot in the past few years. And now that she is getting divorced she feels the time is right for a new challenge."

Ulrika Jonsson has been honest about the breakdown of her third marriage. Picture: Rex Features

The Australian Jungle would be a new opportunity for the star. "She knows that if she signs, it will be the first of many new TV contracts coming her way.

"Ulrika is keen to throw herself back into her presenting work full time and she feels that this could be the right first step for her."

I'm a Celebrity bosses are desperate to get Ulrika on the show, with an insider saying her can-do attitude will make her an ideal contestant.

The dedicated mum-of-three is apparently keen to join the jungle and "will get stuck into challenges".

Ulrika and Brian married in 2008 and share one son, Malcolm, 10. In 2014, Brian also adopted her daughter Bo, now 18, from the presenter's relationship with German hotel boss Markus Kempen.

Ulrika has two other children, Cameron, 24, from her marriage to John Turnbull (1990-1995) and Martha, 14, from her union with Lance Gerrard-Wright, (2003-2005).

The star, known for presenting Gladiators, has previously appeared on reality shows including Dancing on Ice and the now-axed Celebrity Big Brother.