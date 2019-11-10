Strictly Come Dancing's Motsi Mabuse leaves Neil Jones cringing as she jokes about 'affair'

Neil dealt with the comment by pulling a string of comical faces. Picture: BBC / Instagram

The divorced pro dancer was forced to relive the moment his ex-wife Katya cheated on him during the 2018 series.

Strictly Come Dancing's Motsi Mabuse left Neil Jones cringing after she accidentally made a joke about a dancer having an affair on Saturday night's live show.

The new judge, who only joined the BBC panel this year, made the embarrassing blunder as she commented on Alex Scott and her pro partner's energetic jive routine.

As she described the "fresh" chemistry between them, the couple were left visibly awkward when Motsi referred to someone cheating on their partner – reminding viewers and contestants of when Neil's ex-wife Katya did the dirty on him last year.

Dancing pro Neil Jones was left cringing at Motsi's comments. Picture: BBC

The South African judge said: "I feel like we're seeing a new couple that we [already] knew... but then somebody had an affair and now the light is back on."

Following her innocent comment, Neil pulled a string of comical faces, while footballer Alex couldn't contain her awkward laughter.

After realising what she had said and gaging the audience's reaction, Motsi began to backtrack and revealed what she really meant by her observation.

She said: "What I mean is that you guys feel fresh, you feel young, you feel jolly... you guys know what I mean!"

The BBC newbie explained she was referring to the fact that Neil had returned from two weeks off after suffering a calf injury and handing the reins over to Kevin Clifton.

BBC newbie Motsi reminded viewers of Katya's 2018 cheating scandal. Picture: BBC

Despite not being aware of the foot-in-mouth situation at first, fans were quick to take to Twitter to comment on her blooper.

"Oh dear what a gaffe Motsi committed there. Look at Neil’s awkward expression. Quite a tactless comment," said one viewer.

"Wow! Does Motsi realise her comparison of Alex and Neil’s break being like having an affair, has just been made to the guy who’s actual wife had an affair with her celebrity partner on last years show?!!! OK it was more of a really public snog and grope but still," added another.

While a third said: "I cringed so bad when motsi mentioned an “affair” to alex & neil."

Earlier this year, Neil and professional dancer Katya announced they were heading for divorce after a rocky patch in their marriage.

The news came just months after she was pictured passionately kissing comedian Seann Walsh during the 2018 series of the show.

The pair released a statement on social media at the time, saying: "Hi everyone. As our fans and loyal supporters you are really important to us and so we wanted to let you know some news.

"After 11 years we have made the mutual decision to separate."

Katya continued: "We will always love each other, just in a different way as friends. This will never change what a great team we make and we are really proud of everything we have achieved together.

"Our shared love of dance means we will keep working and dancing together as well as exploring individual projects. No matter what we do we will always support and respect each other.

"We wish one another every happiness and we will remain the best of friends. We are really looking forward to getting back to the ballroom and can't wait to keep on dancing. Lots of love from us both xx."