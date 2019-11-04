Strictly viewers in tears as Johannes Radebe and Graziano Di Prima perform landmark same sex routine

By Naomi Bartram

Strictly aired it’s first ever same sex dance routine on this weekend’s results show.

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing have previously called for bosses to introduce same sex couples to the show.

And BBC producers took one step in the right direction on Sunday evening as professionals Graziano Di Prima, 25, and Johannes Radebe, 32, performed an amazing routine together.

As Emili Sandé performed a single from her new album, the male dancers were joined by fellow stars Aljaž Škorjanec, 29, and Lyuba Mushtuk, 29.

Viewers at home clearly were moved by the beautiful moment, as one wrote on Twitter: “I want to thank Strictly Come Dancing for blessing me with the amazing duo that is Johannes and Graziano dancing together.”

Strictly Come Dancing viewers loved the professional routine on Sunday. Picture: BBC

Another said: “Bravo for #Strictly same-sex dance to Emeli Sandé. A real moment. @jojo_radebe and Graziano.”

Read More: Strictly Come Dancing's Neil Jones to miss second live show as champion Kevin Clifton replaces him

While a third commented: "I’m so impressed with Strictly. Having two guys dancing together in Emeli Sande’s song. Graziano and Johannes danced it BEAUTIFULLY!"

Read More: Eastenders' Danny Walters quits soap as BBC bosses hint Keanu Taylor could be 'killed off'

And a fourth added: “Finally a same sex dance couple on strictly. They were wonderful 😍😍😍 #StrictlyComeDancing”

Yassss to Strictly having a same sex couple dancing. Definitely a step in the right direction. 💕💕#Strictly — Tendie✨💖🇿🇼 (@TendieM95) November 3, 2019

Thank you #Strictly for the same sex couple dancing tonight, history in the making — Skarrven (@Skarrven) November 3, 2019

Well done Johannes and Graziano for same sex coupling! #Strictly — ceelee (caren) (@cagsy99) November 3, 2019

The incredible routine was teased by Strictly judge Shirley Ballas earlier this week, who told Digital Spy: "All I can say is have your tissues ready.

"It's the most magnificent thing I have witnessed in rehearsals.

"Johannes brings out such a wonderful joy of dancing, and him and Graziano just envelope the whole experience. It warms your heart for sure. It is for sure something to look forward to."

Emma Weymouth was voted off the competiton. Picture: BBC

This comes after ITV reality show Dancing On Ice made TV history by pairing Steps star Ian H Watkins with pro skater Matt Evers for the next series of the show.

Elsewhere on Strictly, Mike Bushell survived his third dance off in a row against Emma Weymouth.

While Mike and Katya Jones performed their Charleston, Emma and Aljaž Škorjanec gave their Samba a second go.

It was then down to judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli who all unanimously saved Mike.