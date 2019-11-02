Strictly Come Dancing's Neil Jones to miss second live show as champion Kevin Clifton replaces him

Kevin Clifton will replace Neil Jones in tonight's performance. Picture: Instagram / BBC

Th professional dancer was forced to quit this week when a horrible injury ruined his chances with footballer Alex Scott.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Neil Jones has been forced to skip another live show due to a devastating leg injury.

The skilled dancer, who was paired with women's football ace Alex Scott, will miss out on the chance to dance the American Smooth on Saturday night's live show after failing to recover from a calf issue.

The ballroom star, 37, who suffered the painful accident during rehearsals for his upcoming performance, told fans that fellow pro Kevin Clifton would replace him instead.

Speaking to BBC2's It Takes Two host Zoe Ball, he said: "I've tried but it's just not ready yet.

"It was during that movement, normally the gun was coming out and I thought the gun has hit me on the back of my leg and I looked and it was just the muscle, it just went.

"I've ripped muscles before but it wasn't painful. It was just a weird feeling that's all it takes."

The gutted professional urged his partner to continue in the competition, telling fans it was her time to shine with the former champion.

He continued: "If I rest it this weekend, you nail the dance, go through then I'll be ready for you on Monday morning."

Strictly star Neil confirmed that Stacey Dooley's partner was taking over in the BBC competition following last week's glittering performance.

Although Kevin was dragged in at the last minute, the trophy winner snagged a place for the duo in the upcoming competition.

Celebrity contestant Alex added: "It has been a strange week, going back to ballroom I'm nervous anyway, my partner I'm used to him it's really different dancing with someone else, but Kev came in Wednesday evening."

Kevin Clifton will replace Neil Jones in the competition this week. Picture: Getty

Despite her nerves, the former England Lioness revealed she managed to put her anxiety to one side after co-star Will Bayley was forced to withdraw from Strictly Come Dancing.

She continued to presenter Zoe: "The dance is just so fun it's putting it into perspective, I could sit and moan about what happened and poor Will doesn't even get to dance. At least I get to go out and dance."

Neil added: "It is hard and it's such a great dance as I'm watching, I'm smiling all the way through, I'm just happy she is there. She just needs to keep doing what she's doing and she'll be fine."

Kevin Clifton danced his way to a gold medal in last year's final with now-girlfriend and BBC Three presenter Stacey.

Following the couple's 2018 gold medal win, the dancer was booted off the show earlier this year with celebrity partner Anneka Rice.

Joking it would be his only chance of getting to the 2019 final, he said: "I'll do anything to make the final, won't I!

"I'm obviously gutted for Neil I hope he's on the mend – it looks like he's getting better and better.

"If I can get Alex through next week... she has got such a brilliant mentality. She's been fantastic in training.

"I just want to say to her just go out and enjoy it, we've put all the technique in, now just go out and have a great time."