31 October 2019, 07:25

Will Bayley forced to quit Strictly Come Dancing following leg injury.
Alice Dear

Alice Dear

Strictly Come Dancing’s Will Bayley has announced he will no longer be competing in the BBC dance show.

Fans of Will Bayley have been left devastated after the Paralympian announced he is pulling out of Strictly Come Dancing.

The announcement comes after the star, who was partnered with professional Janette Manrara, injured his leg during rehearsals last week.

In a statement, Strictly said: “Sadly, due to the injury sustained last week, Will Bayley is leaving Strictly Come Dancing.”

Will added: “I’ve loved being part of the show, and am so grateful for the phenomenal support we have received.

“I want to say a special thank you to Janette for believing in me, and giving me the confidence to believe in myself.

“The things we achieved, from our couple’s choice dance, through to the lifts in our salsa, will stay with me forever.”

Will hurt his leg reversing for Halloween week after jumping from a table
Will hurt his leg reversing for Halloween week after jumping from a table. Picture: BBC

During last weekend’s show, Will was forced to pull out of performing due to his knee ligament damage from rehearsals.

At the time, it was announced that Will would return the following week to continue his Strictly journey.

However, Will will not be continuing following final consultations with the doctors yesterday.

Will has thanked the show and fans for the experience
Will has thanked the show and fans for the experience. Picture: BBC

Janette shared an emotional post on her Instagram account for Will, writing: “I had to post this photo again because it represents everything that I feel right now. @willbayleytt will always be my champion!

“He came on this show to share a very special message & every single week through his hard work & determination he did exactly that.

“In my eyes, that is truly winning! You inspired so many & most of all me! Thank you for being so incredible every week & giving your absolute EVERYTHING!

“I’m sending all the positive energy your way now for a speedy recovery. And a HUGE thank you to everyone that has supported us & sent such lovely messages! I love you Will, & forever and always.”

