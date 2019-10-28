Strictly judge Craig Revel-Horwood blames viewers for shock Catherine exit after fierce backlash

By Naomi Bartram

Judge Craig Revel-Horwood has defended the recent Strictly result, saying the public are also to blame.

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were up in arms last night when Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley was voted off the show after ending up in the bottom two with Mike Bushell.

While judges Motsi Mabuse and Bruno Tonioli saved Catherine, Craig Revel-Horwood and Shirley Ballas chose to save Mike. With two votes each, head judge Shirley's decision was final.

But after the backlash, now judge Craig, 54, has defended his decision to vote off Catherine, insisting he can only judge the celebrities on their performance in the dance off.

Speaking to Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston on the Heart Breakfast Show, he said: “We have to judge on the dance off, not what happened previously or what is to come in the future.

Catherine was in the bottom two with Mike. Picture: BBC

“We can only judge what we see in that 1 minute 30 and in my opinion, Mike had a cleaner dance.

“If it was another day, or if Catherine was doing a rumba against Mike’s tango then she would have won it. But it’s what happens on the day.”

He then added: “You have to remember that it’s the audience at home that are putting them in the bottom two, I blame the people that aren’t voting.

“You ask the old whinge online 'did you vote?' and they say no. Well, if you’re that worried about it then vote!”

This is the first time the judges have been split on their decision this series, and Craig puts this down to the talent of the celebrities.

He said: “Opinion is always split because people are very equal in talent and ability.”

The judge then opened up on who his front runners are this series, admitting Rupaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage is his favourite.

“It’s becoming obvious that there are people leaving others behind,” he said, continuing: “Michelle and Giovanni are fantastic, she’s very theatrical and extremely committed and I love that.”

Meanwhile, after being voted out, Catherine praised her partner Johannes Radebe saying he’s become her ‘best friend’.

She told host Tess Daly: “He’s just…oooh, (referring to eye make-up) it’s waterproof…just the opportunity to work with amazing people and get critiqued off amazing people.

“I never thought I’d say this, I’m going to keep it up because I fell in love with it! I’ve loved every second, this man has changed my life.”

But viewers were seething at the decision, with one slamming on Twitter: “What on earth has happened – ridiculous decision”

Another added: “Terrible decision by the judges there. Wrong couple voted off for me.”