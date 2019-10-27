Strictly star Will Bayley rushed to hospital in horror fall that could end his competition

Will Bayley faces missing the rest of the series after suffering a devastating knee injury. Picture: BBC

The Paralympian was caught screaming in agony after landing awkwardly on his leg during rehearsals.

Strictly Come Dancing's Will Bayley was rushed to hospital after suffering a horrendous fall during rehearsals – and could face missing the rest of the competition.

The Paralympian, who has arthritis in his limbs due to a condition called arthrogryposis, was ruled out of last night's live Halloween special after he landed painfully on his leg in training.

His dance partner Janette Manrara was heard screaming "no no no" in the shocking backstage footage, which showed the 31-year-old landing awkwardly after leaping from a table as he practiced his jive routine.

Paralympian Will initially thought he broke his leg in the painful accident. Picture: BBC

In the same week that Strictly pro Neil Jones was replaced by Kevin Clifton after he suffered his own injury, medics rushed to treat the table tennis player who was shrieking in pain.

According to reports, he has since been given an MRI scan and has likely a torn ligament, which could take up to six months to heal.

Will addressed the disastrous jump in an emotional video played to viewers on Saturday night, saying: "I jumped off a table and as I landed, I landed with straight legs. I thought I'd broke my leg as I'd never felt anything like that before.

"But fortunately it's not as severe as what I thought when I first did it."

A BBC crew member who witnessed the incident told The Sun: "It was horrific to see close up.

"It was immediately clear that something very serious had happened.

"The crew rushed to get him medical help. Everyone has their fingers crossed but it looks very bad for Will."

Despite fears the sports star will have to exit the competition early, the source added that he's keeping his spirits up and is hoping for a "miracle".

The continued: “Will doesn’t want to cause any trouble.

"He is just praying for a miracle, and in the meantime wishes all his Strictly pals the very best of luck. Poor Will is absolutely heartbroken.

“He had really been coming into his own of late, and has been having a ball backstage with everyone.

“Of course he is also terrified he’s done lasting damage to his knee, which could have all sorts of repercussions.”