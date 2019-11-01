Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Songs and dances for week 7 revealed - including Ed Sheeran and Queen

The Strictly Come Dancing songs have been revealed. Picture: BBC

By Naomi Bartram

What songs will the Strictly celebrities be dancing to this week and is there a theme?

After a very spooky Halloween episode, now Strictly Come Dancing bosses have released the list of songs and dances the celebs will be performing for week seven on the show.

Unfortunately, Paralympian Will Bayley recently announced he won’t be taking to the dance floor again after suffering a knee injury before last week’s instalment.

In an Instagram post, the 31-year-old said: “I’ve loved being part of the show, and am so grateful for the phenomenal support we have received.

“I want to say a special thank you to Janette for believing in me, and giving me the confidence to believe in myself.

“The things we achieved, from our couple’s choice dance, through to the lifts in our salsa, will stay with me forever.”

But while Will is devastated to be out of the competition, the rest of the stars are getting ready for another big week featuring songs such as 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough' and 'Another One Bites the Dust'.

Last Saturday, Mike Bushell and Katya Jones survived the dance-off against Corrie’s Catherine Tyldesley, but are hoping to win the judges over with a Charleston to 'Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines' by the Ron Goodwin Orchestra.

And professional footballer Alex Scott has been reunited with her professional partner Neil Jones after he was replaced by Kevin Clifton at the last minute due to injury.

If Neil has recovered, the pair will be taking on the American Smooth to Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough'.

Elsewhere, while there isn't a theme, song choices include classics from Queen and PJ & Duncan.

Check out the full list below:

Alex Scott and Neil Jones: American Smooth to 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough' by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell

Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer: Couple's Choice: Street/Commerical to 'Let's Get Ready to Rhumble' by PJ and Duncan

Emma Barton and Anton du Beke: Rumba to 'Woman In Love' by Barbra Streisand

Emma Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec: Samba to 'I Don't Care' by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden: Quickstep to 'Mr. Pinstripe Sui't by Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse: Viennese Waltz to 'Say Something' by A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera

Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice: Paso Doble to 'Another One Bites' the Dust by Queen

Mike Bushell and Katya Jones: Charleston to 'Those Magnificent Men In Their Flying Machines' by the Ron Goodwin Orchestra

Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard: Salsa to 'Instruction' by Jax Jones featuring Demi Lovato and Stefflon Don

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday on BBC One at 7pm