Judge Rinder gives BRUTAL advice to Strictly celebrities who constantly moan at workload

Judge Rinder has given his verdict on the latest Strictly Come Dancing contestants. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Judge Rinder has said the celebrities should feel 'privileged' to join the line up.

Strictly Come Dancing is finally back, with the official launch show hitting our screens next weekend (Saturday 7 September).

And as we get ready to welcome a new bunch of celebrities to the dance floor, now former Strictly alumni Judge Robert Rinder has offered some savage advice.

The likes of reality star Jamie Laing, YouTuber Saffron Barker and Coronation Street’s Catherine Tyldesley have all joined the line up, but in an exclusive chat, Rob has warned them not to take themselves too seriously.

The telly star, 41, told us at Heart.co.uk: “My advice would be, be authentic and have a laugh, it’s free dancing no-one died.”

He continued: “It’s a privilege, all of this stuff you get as for being a so-called celebrity is privilege… enjoy it, delight in it because it’s great and because if you complain about it or tell anyone how hard it is, I’ve got some extra advice for you - go and get a real job!”

Despite warning the celebs to stay real, Judge Rinder star Rob - who came in sixth place during the BBC series in 2016 - did admit he told a lie when making his debut.

Judge Rinder starred on Strictly in 2016. Picture: BBC

Recalling his own Strictly launch, he explained: “The first day I got so stressed, looking down the glittery barrel of the camera.

“I must have been overwhelmed by the magnitude of it all and I said ‘my whole life all I’ve ever wanted to do was get to Blackpool’. Afterwards I was like ‘what did I say that for?’”

Opening up on his favourite stars of the show, Rob also admitted he’s backing professional Oti Mabuse all the way.

“People don’t know that she speaks a whole tonne of languages and has a degree in civil engineering and is so so funny,” he said.

“So basically I will be supporting whoever Oti ends up with.”

Meanwhile, Rob is fronting brand new Channel 4 programme, The Rob Rinder Verdict which kicks off tonight (Friday 30 August) at 10pm.

The chat show will see him cast an eye over politics, current affairs and viral stories along with a whole host of famous friends including Joanna Lumley, Tom Allen, Jonathan Ross and Judi Love.

Teasing details of his new project, Rob said: “One of the things that really annoys me, when you hear the news you think it’s all bad news, but there’s some amazing things going on in the world, not just in our country but around the world that we don’t even see.

Rob is fronting a brand new Channel 4 show. Picture: Channel 4

“It’s a round up to a degree of the news, but not in a boring way. It’s open minded and comedic.”

The show will see Rob make his own ‘very rude’ grime track with producer Big Narstie and comedian Katherine Ryan, become a Duke in Essex and go white water rafting with comedian Joel Dommett.

The Robert Rinder Verdict airs on Channel 4 on Friday 30 August at 10pm. The series will air over four consecutive weeks.