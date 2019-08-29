AJ Pritchard ‘let’s slip’ his Strictly Come Dancing partner is YouTuber Saffron Barker

29 August 2019, 08:37

AJ Pritchard appeared to let slip who he is teamed up with for this series of Strictly Come Dancing
AJ Pritchard appeared to let slip who he is teamed up with for this series of Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: PA/BBC
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Strictly Come Dancing fans are sure AJ Pritchard just revealed who his partner is during his appearance on The One Show.

AJ Pritchard and his brother, and Love Island star, Curtis Pritchard joined Emma Willis and Matt Baker on The One Show this week where they spoke about all things dance, including the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

AJ Pritchard is one of the many professionals who will be teamed up with a celebrity this year as he competes in the hit BBC dance competition.

READ MORE: When does Strictly Come Dancing start?

While the announcement of who is teamed up with who is usually kept secret until the launch show, many people thinks AJ just let slip who his partner is – Saffron Barker.

AJ Pritchard says he thinks him and Saffron could make it to the final
AJ Pritchard says he thinks him and Saffron could make it to the final. Picture: BBC
Saffron Barker is one of the many celebrities starring in this year's Strictly
Saffron Barker is one of the many celebrities starring in this year's Strictly. Picture: PA

During his chat on The One Show, AJ’s brother Curtis was asked who he thinks would work well with his brother in the competition, to which he replied with Saffron.

Later on in the chat, Emma Willis asked AJ if he is competitive when it comes to the show.

He replied: “I’ve been in semi final three years in a row. As they say fourth year's a charm. Straight to the final. I’ve got so many show ideas but its never happened for me just yet.

"I think Saffron...we can make it to the final. There it is. I’ve thrown it out there."

AJ's brother Curtis thinks he would work well with Saffron
AJ's brother Curtis thinks he would work well with Saffron. Picture: BBC

Viewers took to Twitter to share their observations, with one writing: “Why is AJ talking like he’s got Saffron and they’re gonna win?? Have I missed something?”

Another added: “AJ just said him and Saffron can make it to the final on the One Show and I am confused.”

Of course, we’ll have to wait until the launch of this years Strictly Come Dancing to know for sure who is teamed up with who.

