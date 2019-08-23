Strictly Come Dancing 2019: When does season 17 start and is there a trailer?

23 August 2019, 16:59

The newest series of Strictly is right around the corner
The newest series of Strictly is right around the corner. Picture: BBC
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Strictly Come Dancing series 17 is nearly here and we can't wait to be glued to our screens.

It feels like just yesterday that Stacey Dooley was crowned the winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2018, but the hit show is back again for its 17th series.

Dame Darcey Bussell has been replaced by Motsi Mabuse on the judging panel, and there's been a few switches to the professionals on the show too.

Is the trailer out yet?

It is indeed, it was released on August 23.

When does series 17 of Strictly start?

The seventeenth series of Strictly Come Dancing will kick off soon - on Saturday September 7th.

Tune in to BBC One every Saturday evening from then on for all the drama.

Who has left and who will be joining the show?

Dame Darcey Bussell has left the judging panel in a shock exit, and has been replaced by world champion dancer and Strictly pro Oti's older sister, Motsi Mabuse.

Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel-Horwood and Bruno Toniolli will all remain as judges.

Pasha Kovalev, who made it to the final with Ashley Roberts last year has quit the show too.

Oti will return as one of the professional dancers [pictured in the new 2019 trailer for Strictly]
Oti will return as one of the professional dancers [pictured in the new 2019 trailer for Strictly]. Picture: BBC

And Graziano Di Prima and Gorka Marquez have both announced their reduced roles, as they've been demoted in some sense to a group dancer, and not one of the professional partners.

This comes after Neil Jones and Johannes Radebe - two of the show's group dancers - have been promoted to professional partners.

Strictly Come Dancing News

See more Strictly Come Dancing News

The new trailer is full of colour

Strictly Come Dancing trailer 2019: first look of the new series revealed
Gorka won't be partnered up this series

Gorka Marquez takes swipe at Strictly Come Dancing after confirming he WON’T have a partner this series
Strictly Katya Jones and Seann Walsh

Strictly Come Dancing curse: What is it and the celebrities who have been hit by the dreaded curse
Katya and Neil Jones have announced the end of their marriage

Neil and Katya Jones split after six years of marriage... and 10 months after Seann Walsh cheating scandal
Here's the official Strictly Come Dancing line up

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 official line up: These are all the confirmed celebrities

Trending on Heart

Ed Sheeran has turned his hometown into a festival venue

Ed Sheeran builds enormous stage to entertain 160,000 fans as he finishes Divide Tour in hometown Ipswich

Music

Miley's written a long explanation about hers and Liam's split

Miley Cyrus addresses Liam Hemsworth cheating rumours in passionate Instagram post

Celebrities

This silk pillow could be the answer to your frizzy hair

This £13 silk pillowcase claims to stop you getting frizzy hair and wrinkles

Beauty

A mum was forced to breastfeed on the floor of a train

Mum forced to breastfeed on dirty train floor after 50 'inconsiderate' commuters refused to give up seats

Lifestyle

The new calendar will be full of treats for any beauty fanatics

Boots launch a Harry Potter-themed beauty advent calendar for this Christmas

Beauty

The blackhead balls help remove dirt and oil from skin

These £6 'blackhead balls' that clear away oil and dirt have dozens of five star reviews

Beauty