Strictly Come Dancing 2019: When does season 17 start and is there a trailer?

The newest series of Strictly is right around the corner. Picture: BBC

By Mared Parry

Strictly Come Dancing series 17 is nearly here and we can't wait to be glued to our screens.

It feels like just yesterday that Stacey Dooley was crowned the winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2018, but the hit show is back again for its 17th series.

Dame Darcey Bussell has been replaced by Motsi Mabuse on the judging panel, and there's been a few switches to the professionals on the show too.

Is the trailer out yet?

It is indeed, it was released on August 23.

When does series 17 of Strictly start?

The seventeenth series of Strictly Come Dancing will kick off soon - on Saturday September 7th.

Tune in to BBC One every Saturday evening from then on for all the drama.

Who has left and who will be joining the show?

Dame Darcey Bussell has left the judging panel in a shock exit, and has been replaced by world champion dancer and Strictly pro Oti's older sister, Motsi Mabuse.

Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel-Horwood and Bruno Toniolli will all remain as judges.

Pasha Kovalev, who made it to the final with Ashley Roberts last year has quit the show too.

Oti will return as one of the professional dancers [pictured in the new 2019 trailer for Strictly]. Picture: BBC

And Graziano Di Prima and Gorka Marquez have both announced their reduced roles, as they've been demoted in some sense to a group dancer, and not one of the professional partners.

This comes after Neil Jones and Johannes Radebe - two of the show's group dancers - have been promoted to professional partners.