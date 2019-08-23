Strictly Come Dancing trailer 2019: first look of the new series revealed

23 August 2019, 14:37 | Updated: 23 August 2019, 14:40

The new trailer is full of colour
The new trailer is full of colour. Picture: BBC

The 2019 series is nearly underway and we cannot wait to give up all of our Saturday evenings from now until December.

Strictly Come Dancing season 17 is right around the corner and both the celebrities and the professionals have been training hard over the past few weeks.

From YouTuber Saffron Barker to American TV judge Michelle Visage, this year's lineup has someone for everyone and has attracted a lot of attention.

READ MORE: Saffron Barker admits to Heart that she's terrified of public rejection

And FINALLY the first trailer for the season, which starts in September, has dropped.

None of the celebrities feature in the trailer, only the professionals, but it's packed full of fun, character and LOTS of colour.

The trailer kicks off with Oti Mabuse - who's sister Motsi is joining the judging panel this year - in a bright orange and coral feathered costume, getting up from her seat and spreading her literal wings.

Oti adorns two huge feathered wings
Oti adorns two huge feathered wings. Picture: BBC

She heads over to last year's finalist, Dianne Boswell, who is covered in multicoloured flowers and butterflies.

All of the professionals are featured and are covered in glitter, including Anton DuBeke who takes centre stage in the final group shot, wearing a tux on top and a snazzy golden suit on the bottom.

The professionals look super glamorous and ready for the new series
The professionals look super glamorous and ready for the new series. Picture: BBC

Katya Jones, who's only recently confirmed her split from husband and fellow Strictly pro, Neil Jones, also appears in the trailer in a stunning pink feathered ensemble with her long hair in ringlets.

She was embroiled in last year's biggest 'Strictly Curse' scandal after she was papped kissing her celebrity partner, Seann Walsh.

Katya Jones looks stunning but very unimpressed in the new trailer
Katya Jones looks stunning but very unimpressed in the new trailer. Picture: BBC
Katya's ex-husband Neil also appears in the video dressed in what seems to be a jester's outfit
Katya's ex-husband Neil also appears in the video dressed in what seems to be a jester's outfit. Picture: BBC

AJ Pritchard, brother of Love Island's Curtis, is filmed taking a selfie, but is interrupted by Karen Clifton as she bangs into him while walking past.

Talking of the Cliftons, Kevin is back after winning last year's series with Stacey Dooley, his now-girlfriend.

Strictly Come Dancing, season 17 will kick off on Saturday, September 7th.

