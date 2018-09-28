Strictly Come Dancing Oti Mabuse: Where is she from? Is she married? And former dance partners revealed

Oti Mabuse has been dancing on Strictly since 2015. Picture: PA Images

Otlile 'Oti' Mabuse has been a Strictly Come Dancing pro since 2015. Here's all we know about the dancer.

Oti Mabuse burst onto the scene as a Strictly professional in series thirteen, where she was partnered with Anthony Ogogo.

The 28-year-old, who is married to pro dancer Marius Lepure, is back for the fourth year running this year with cricketer Graeme Swann, and here's all we know about the dancer from her husband to where she is from:

Oti Mabuse is hoping to nab first place with Graeme Swann this year. Picture: PA Images

Where is Oti from?

Oti hails from Pretoria, South Africa, where she back dancing at the age of 4. However, at the age 16, she moved to Germany to pursue her passion of contemporary dance, and was crowned German champion three years later before taking third place at the world championships.

It wasn't long before she ended up doing the German Strictly, and after two seasons then made the move to the UK for the British series.

Oti has previously said that "dancing in South Africa was not beneficial" to her career, having already won the South Africa title 8 times in her youth.

Oti came 2nd with partner Danny Mac. Picture: PA Images

Is Oti married?

Oti tied the knot to Marius Lepure, a 36-year-old ballroom dancer from Romania.

Marius performed on Strictly in 2017 as a backing dancer, but, despite rumours, is not one of the professionals taking part this year.

Who were Oti's former Strictly dance partners?

Oti's first stint on Strictly was in 2015 for series 13, where she was partnered with former boxer Anthony Ogogo. The pair only managed to place 14th.

Oti fared better in the 14th series, alongside Hollyoaks actor Danny Mac, where they came 2nd.

She also placed a respectable 8th with Paralympian Jonnie Peacock in series 15.

For 2018, Oti is paired with cricketer Graeme Swann, and the two performed the Samba for week one, which saw the judges left hot under the collar at Graeme's hip rotations.