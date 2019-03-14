Are Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell engaged? Strictly Come Dancing’s Neil Jones teases marriage news from the couple

Are Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell engaged? Picture: Instagram/Joe Sugg

By Alice Dear

Strictly Come Dancing’s Neil Jones hinted to fans Joe Sugg and girlfriend Dianne Buswell are engaged.

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have been inundated with engagement speculation after Neil Jones took to Twitter to tease a proposal.

While Instagram, Facebook and Whats App were down for thousands of people across the UK, Neil tweeted that he had seen “the best content” on Joe Sugg’s Instagram story.

He told fans: “You should really check it out”, before jokingly adding: “Oh yeah right you can’t.”

The Strictly Come Dancing professional went on to Tweet: “It’s hard to understand but something about having a big surprise for @dbuzz6589 but first he needs to speak to her dad and he said something about bells.”

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell met on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Instagram/Joe Sugg

READ MORE: Joe Sugg CONFIRMS romance with Dianne Buswell following Strictly Come Dancing final

READ MORE: Strictly Come Dancing's Neil Jones has forgiven wife Katya for kissing Neil Jones

When my IG, Facebook and WhatsApp are all working 😜 and wow I think it’s the best content I’ve ever seen on @Joe_Sugg stories u should really check it out ohhhhh yeah right u can’t 😜😂😂😂😂 #instagramisdown pic.twitter.com/OBKfJpgtC5 — Neil Jones (@Mr_NJones) March 14, 2019

He then Tweeted: “I think @Joe_Sugg might be buying some knee pads as he keeps talking about getting on one knee.”

One annoyed fan commented on the post: “Neil I can’t believe you’d tease us like this and then leave us all hanging wanting to know.”

Joe and Dianne are yet to directly respond to the speculation, but we do know Dianne’s first vlog is going live on YouTube this evening.

Joe and Dianne started dating after they met on Strictly Come Dancing last year.

The couple kept their romance private until the final of the show, when they announced they were in a relationship.