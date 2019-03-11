Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones reveals he has finally forgiven wife Katya for Seann Walsh kiss

11 March 2019, 12:49

Neil and Katya Jones at the 2019 National Television Awards
Neil and Katya Jones at the 2019 National Television Awards. Picture: PA

The Strictly Come Dancing professional was involved in controversy last year after his wife and fellow dancer Katya was pictured kissing celebrity contestant Seann Walsh.

Neil Jones has revealed that he has forgiven his wife Katya Jones for her kiss with Seann Walsh during the last series of Strictly Come Dancing.

After keeping quiet around the debacle following pics of Seann and Katya locking lips after rehearsal, Neil has now broken his silence on the subject.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine he said: "I can accept people make mistakes"

Read more: Cheryl admits she would say 'no' to Strictly Come Dancing for fear of being judged

Comedian Seann Walsh was caught kissing Katya after they rehearsed for Strictly Come Dancing last November
Comedian Seann Walsh was caught kissing Katya after they rehearsed for Strictly Come Dancing last November. Picture: PA

"My mum always said, 'People make mistakes in their lives. Don't react, try to understand'. So that is how it always is for me."

Katya admitted that she particularly struggled in the wake of the scandal having being targeted by online trolls who slammed her for kissing comedian Seann.

"We knew we just had to sort it out ourselves," said Katya.

"It was quite shocking to be suddenly so exposed and everyone has an opinion on it but we just wanted to focus on us. My first thought was for Neil."

Neil and Katya Jones are both professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing
Neil and Katya Jones are both professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: PA

She revealed that Neil told her to stop looking at online comments and focus on her job on Strictly Come Dancing.

Neil told me, 'Stop reading, stop looking'. I knew I had to focus on what I do best, my dancing, my choreography, my job to the best of my ability."

