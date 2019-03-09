Cheryl says 'no' to Strictly for fear of being judged

9 March 2019, 13:24

The Global Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals
The Global Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

The pop star was tipped for the next series but has ruled out ever taking part because she's not keen on being critiqued

Cheryl has ruled out ever taking part in Strictly Come Dancing for fear of being judged.

The 35-year-old was hotly tipped for the hit BBC One talent show after performing alongside Strictly pros on The Greatest Dancer.

But she has now put rumours that she's appearing in the next series to bed, revealing that being critiqued every week would put her under too much pressure.

Speaking about the claims, Cheryl said: "No, not for me.

"I love it though, don’t get us wrong, I just wouldn’t put myself through that."

Cheryl was also asked if starring in the show would be "too much work" for her, as the single mum juggles her career with son Bear, who turns two later this month.

She said: "[It's] not the work, just the every week judgement thing, not for me. I’d just rather enjoy watching!"

Her revelations are bound to disappoint fans who have been wondering whether or not Cheryl would join the Strictly line-up.

One of the show's professional dancers, Katya Jones, recently hinted that she was in the running, saying: "We do like a pop star on Strictly. So you never know, she could be on the next series."

Shirley Ballas, the show's head judge, also admitted that she thought the former Girls Aloud star would be a fantastic addition to the show.

"I would like to see Cheryl Cole on it. You know, I think she would make a great contestant," she told The Sun.

