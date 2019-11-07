Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Christmas special: When is it on, which celebrities are taking part and can I be in the audience?

Strictly Come Dancing the Christmas special is back. Picture: BBC/PA Images/Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Strictly bosses have announced the lineup for this year’s festive instalment of the show.

As well as turkey roasts, festive PJs and the Queen’s speech - the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special has become a family tradition.

And now BBC bosses have revealed all the details for this year’s sparkly offering - including the six celebrities who'll be back on the dancefloor.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special…

Who will be performing on the Strictly Christmas special? Picture: BBC

When is the Strictly Christmas special on?

While the official air time is yet to be released, it’s expected to take its usual place on Christmas Day in the early evening.

Which celebrities are taking part?

Some famous faces from previous series will return to the dancefloor in a bid to win the special Christmas trophy.

Among the lineup is 2018 finalist Joe Sugg who might be paired with former dance partner and girlfriend Dianne Buswell.

Elsewhere, the likes of Debbie McGee and Chizzy Akudolu from 2017’s series are also set to return, while 2014 finalist Mark Wright and Richard Arnold from 2012 will be back.

It’s not yet known which professionals will be dancing with them.

Who is presenting the Christmas show and which judges will be there?

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be back on our screens fronting the show with a bit of added sparkle.

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Bruno Tonioli and head judge Shirley Ballas will also be back on the panel giving their usual critique.

Can I be in the audience?

Yes you’re not too late to apply to be in the audience as Strictly fans have until this Sunday to apply. Each person is allowed to apply for one pair of tickets and successful applicants will be drawn at random.

The pre-record of the show is on Tuesday 3rd December so you must be available on this day.