Strictly’s Neil Jones shares 'positive' news about returning with Alex Scott after nasty calf injury

5 November 2019, 12:58 | Updated: 5 November 2019, 13:01

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Strictly pro Neil Jones has updated fans on his return to the dancefloor this weekend.

Professional dancer Neil Jones has been absent from Strictly Come Dancing after suffering a painful calf injury two weeks ago.

His celebrity partner Alex Scott danced with Kevin Clifton for the second weekend running on Saturday following his accident.

However, Neil, 37, has now hinted he'll be returning to the dancefloor sooner than expected with a string of Tweets.

He told his followers yesterday: "Most people don’t like Monday's but I do that's because I get to teach @AlexScott a NEW DANCE!!!!"

Neil has hinted he'll be back on Strictly this weekend
Neil has hinted he'll be back on Strictly this weekend. Picture: BBC

When a fan replied asking if he'll be dancing again on Saturday, he replied: "It's positive at the moment but still I need to see."

Read More: This Morning viewers in hysterics after Anneka Rice grabs Kevin Clifton's 'bulge' on live TV

When another follower asked if he's quit the show altogether, Neil replied: "no this isn’t true".

This comes after former footballer Alex impressed the judges on Saturday as she and Kevin performed an American Smooth to Ain't No Mountain High Enough.

Read More: Strictly viewers in tears as Johannes Radebe and Graziano Di Prima perform landmark same sex routine

Craig Revel Horwood even went on to make an awkward dig at Neil as he said: "This accidental partnership is working wonders!"

He gave her a score of seven, with Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Bruno Tonioli awarding her an eight.

And fans were also impressed, with one tweeting: "don't all jump on me, but I think Alex is dancing so much better with Kevin! #Strictly."

Another commented: "Alex should have been partnered with Kevin from the start. ‍♀️ #Strictly."

Following Alex's dance, Neil - who split from wife and fellow professional Katya earlier this year - praised Kevin for stepping in.

He tweeted: "Thank you to everyone for your support and kind words. Every week @AlexScott improves and I really want to thank @keviclifton once again for his help last week. I couldn't stop smiling when watching them yesterday. Fingers crossed we will be together again."

