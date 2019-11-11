Mel B makes public plea for Tesco CEO to contact her after appearing in new advert

11 November 2019, 16:37

Mel B has slammed Tesco on Instagram
Mel B has slammed Tesco on Instagram. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Mel B has demanded that the CEO of Tesco contact her on Instagram

Mel B has hit out at the CEO of Tesco after they used a photo of her in a campaign about their Clubcard.

The Spice Girl, 44, posted a photo of the advert captioned: "Can the CEO OF @tescofood DAVE LEWIS PLEASE CONTACT ME URGENTLY. Thank you."

Many of her followers rushed to the comment section to voice their shock - even Jess Glynne, who wrote: "Someone f***** right up!"

Another added: "Oooo I smell a lawsuit xxx".

Another added: "You haven’t been asked for permission!!!???".

It is unclear whether Tesco did ask permission to use her photo in the advert. Heart.co.uk have contacted a representative for Tesco and Mel B for comment.

Earlier this year, Mel B opened up to Heart.co.uk about her hopes Spice Girls would reunite once again next year, saying that she'd love to play Glastonbury.

"I think that would be a good place to start because it's Glastonbury's 50th year," she told Heart.co.uk. "The other girls have to sign off on it but i'll speak on their behalf. Yeah, I think it would be great.

And when asked whether there's a possibility Victoria Beckham could rejoin the group, Mel said: "I hoped we would become a five this time round. You never know, I always hold a torch. We started this off together as a five, and hopefully we're going to end it with a bang as us five. A nice pleasant big bang."

